FA Cup quarterfinal draw results: Schedule, matchups with Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester City in final eight

The FA Cup quarterfinal matchups are set after Wednesday's draw. Manchester City, Chelsea, Arsenal and some other Premier League clubs are among the final eight teams in the competition, and the quarterfinal round is set for March 20-22.

Tottenham was knocked out of the competition by Norwich City on Wednesday, as the Canaries beat Spurs in penalty kicks. Manchester City got a win at Sheffield Wednesday in the fifth round, and Manchester United will try to join the final eight when the Red Devils face Derby County on Thursday.

Here are the results of Wednesday's draw and the quarterfinal matchups.

FA Cup quarterfinal draw results

Sheffield United vs. Arsenal

Newcastle vs. Manchester City

Norwich City vs. Manchester United or Derby County (Thursday)

Leicester City vs. Chelsea

On Tuesday, one of the tournament favorites and reigning European champion Liverpool was eliminated from the competition in the fifth round at the hands of Chelsea. Goals from Willian and Ross Barkley handed the Reds back-to-back losses, knocking Jurgen Klopp's team from the cup much earlier than anybody thought. Liverpool had just lost 3-0 at Watford on Saturday in the Premier League.

Other results on Tuesday included Newcastle beating West Brom 3-2 after going up 3-0, with former Atlanta United star Miguel Almiron scoring twice (and paying tribute to his recently injured former teammate, Josef Martinez). Sheffield United also advanced thanks to a 2-1 win over Reading in extra time, with Billy Sharp scoring in the 105th minute to see the Blades through.

The 2019-20 FA Cup final is set for May 23 at Wembley Stadium. Manchester City is the reigning champion in the competition.

Since 2000, Chelsea and Arsenal lead the way with six titles each. Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United have all won two FA Cups since then, with Portsmouth and Wigan Athletic also winning one.

If Manchester City, Leicester City and Manchester United all when their matches, all eight quarterfinalists will be from the Premier League.