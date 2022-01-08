The 150th anniversary of the FA Cup has seen three Premier League sides fall out of the competition with quite a few cupsets to go around as well. It was also an especially good day for Vanarama sides. There was something for everyone with a penalty shootout, three red cards, and quite a few barnburner matches. But let's get into some of the action.

FA Cup scores

Mansfield Town 2, Middlesbrough 3

Hartlepool 2, Blackpool 1

Bristol City 0, Fulham 1

Burnley 1, Huddersfield 2

Coventry 1, Derby County 0

Millwall 1, Crystal Palace 2

Newcastle 0, Cambridge United 1

Petersborough 2, Bristol Rovers 1

Barnsley 5, Barrow 4

West Brom 1, Brighton 2

Leicester 4, Watford 1

Kidderminster 2, Reading 1

Port Vale 1 Brentford 4

Wigan 3, Blackburn 2

QPR 1, Rotherham 1 (QPR advance via penalties, 8-7)

Boreham Wood 2, AFC Wimbledon 0

Hull City 2, Everton 3

Chelsea 5, Chesterfield 1

Birmingham 0, Plymouth Argyle 1

Swansea 2, Southampton 3

Yeovil Town 1, Bournemouth 3

Chelsea won by the largest margin of goals as Thomas Tuchel played a strong lineup against fifth-tier side Chesterfield. Everyone got in on the scoring in their 5-1 victory but 17-year-old Lewis Hall delivered a peach of an assist to Romelu Lukaku in his debut. Hopefully, it's the first of many for Hall who will use this as a platform to become the latest success story from Cobham.

Forty-one places separate Cambridge United and Newcastle United, but it was the U's out of the third-tier who produced a 1-0 cupset victory over the Magpies. While Newcastle are trying to stave off Premier League relegation, Eddie Howe named a strong side featuring Allan Saint-Maximin and Keiran Trippier, who just joined the club from Atletico Madrid. All it took was a goal from Joe Ironside in the 56th minute following a mistake by Martin Dubravka to put Cambridge ahead before they bunkered down to secure the result. Keeper Dimitar Mitov was called into action late to make saves on Joelinton but it was enough to see things out.

Leicester City rolled over Watford in a matchup between two Premier League sides. Harvey Barnes returned from injury and found his way into the scoresheet as the Foxes comfortably took care of business, 4-1. It was a day to forget for Burnley as they were the other Premier League side to see their FA Cup run come to an end as a Jay Rodriguez goal wasn't enough to get past Huddersfield. Josh Koroma and Matty Pearson found the scoresheet for them but Burnley may need to prepare to join them in the Championship soon.

With the exception of Charlie Taylor, Maxwel Cornet and Dwight McNeil, this was a near full strength Burnley side, but they were unable to come through. With the result, two of the Premier League sides in the relegation zone are out of the FA Cup with Norwich City with a Sunday date against Charlton.

Michael Olise grabbed a goal and an assist for Crystal Palace in their victory over Millwall as he looked to prove Patrick Vieira that he should be starting Premier League games. Southampton were able to pull off an extra-time victory over Swansea after playing 90 minutes with 10 men after Yan Valery's dismissal in the 30th minute. Nathan Redmond, Mohamed Elyououssi and Shane Long were among the scorers for the Saints. Swansea's goals came from Joel Piroe and Jan Bednarek gifting them an own goal.

Everton was another Premier League side to struggle facing a Championship team as they needed extra time to secure a 3-2 victory over Hull City. It would be an Andros Townsend speculative shot from outside the box that confused Nathan Baxter for the winner.

Match of the day: Barnsley 5, Barrow 4

Nine goals between the two teams as Barrow stayed in the match until the bitter end following Tom Beadling's red card for a foul on Romal Parker in the 37th minute. By then, Barnsley were already ahead 1-0 due to a goal from Mads Juel Anderen and after scoring another in the 42nd minute via Jordan Willams, it wouldn't have been surprising to see Barrow lie down. But they would get two back after the half as Oliver Banks and Anthony Driscoll-Glennon found the back of the net bringing things level. Then seven minutes of absolute chaos ensued.

Davante Cole hit a stunner from outside the box for a Barnsley lead that would barely last a minute before James Jones got onto the end of Remeao Hutton's cross to equalize. Carlton Morris likely thought he had the winner in the 87th minute before Josh Kay got Barrow back into things again to send the match into extra time. Not to be denied his winner, Morris would follow up Remy Vita's shot to knock things in after the ball pinged around a bit for a 102nd-minute winner.

Disappointment of the day: Newcastle United

Newcastle United will hope that their transfer targets weren't tuning in for this one. You wouldn't be mistaken for thinking that Cambridge United was the Premier League side with Newcastle being the team middling in League One which is concerning for Newcastle's chances of avoiding the drop. Howe named a strong side and there should not have been any issues securing a result in this one, but the same defensive miscues that have plagued the team in the Premier League carried over as the winner that they conceded was almost comical.

Currently two points off of avoiding the drop into the Championship, it would be a disappointing result for their new ownership if Newcastle were to slide into the second tier. Even buying new players, if these mistakes continue it won't help much.

Top performer: Emiliano Marcondes, Bournemouth

Marcondes hit a hat trick as Bournemouth took down Yeovil Town to advance to the next round.

Most Surprising Results:

Boreham Wood 2, AFC Wimbledon 1

Kidderminster 2, Reading 1

The jump from the Vanarama National League to League One is a massive one but Boreham Wood, currently in sixth place in the National League, were able to make their home-field advantage count to get through to the next round. Tyrone March opened the scoring in the ninth minute and The Wood did not look back. Wimbledon only put one shot on target even though they had 68 percent possession as Boreham Wood kept things under control. They sealed the victory via an Adrian Clifton goal in the 85th minute to advance to the fourth round of the competition.

Take that match and expand it by another few tiers and you get Kiddeminster's victory over Reading. They dispatched the Championship side to roll through to the next round. Reading got off on the front foot, creating a few chances before losing Alen Halilovic to injury in the 39th minute. He was replaced by Femi Azeez and soon after Reading got their opening via George Puscas right before the half. Kiddy didn't let that get them down as they leveled things with a Sam Austin goal in the 68th minute.

Next thing you knew, Amari Morgan-Smith had another to put Kidderminster ahead. Reading couldn't fight back from there leading to the final scoreline and an unlikely victory separated by 79 places.