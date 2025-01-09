One of the most storied competitions in English soccer is intensifying as Premier League teams enter the FA Cup for the third round beginning on Thursday. In the 144th edition of the tournament, Manchester United will look to repeat as champions but with a tough first-round fixture against Arsenal, that will be a challenge. Something different from previous editions is that replays are gone. Previously, if a match finished in a draw, a rematch would take place at the opposing team's stadium then going to extra time and penalties if needed. Now, with the increasing pressure on the fixture calendar, they've been removed from the first round onward.

If a game ends in a draw there will now be two extra time periods followed by a penalty shootout to determine who goes on to the next round.

FA Cup schedule

All times Eastern, and all games available on ESPN+

Thursday, Jan. 9

Sheffield United vs. Cardiff City, 2 p.m.

Fulham vs. Watford, 2:45 p.m.

Everton vs. Peterborough, 2:45 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 10

Wycombe vs. Portsmouth, 2:45 p.m.

Aston Villa vs. West Ham United, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 11

Bristol City vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers, 7 a.m.

Middlesbrough vs. Blackburn Rovers, 7 a.m.

Birmingham City vs. Lincoln City, 7 a.m.

Liverpool vs. Accrington Stanley, 7:15 a.m.

Leicester City vs. QPR, 9 a.m.

Nottingham Forest vs. Luton Town, 10 a.m.

Brentford vs. Plymouth Argyle, 10 a.m.

Chelsea vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m.

Bournemouth vs. West Brom, 10 a.m.

Norwich City vs. Brighton, 10 a.m.

Preston North End vs. Charlton, 10 a.m.

Reading vs. Burnley, 10 a.m.

Exeter City vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.

Sunderland vs. Stoke City, 10 a.m.

Leeds United vs. Harrogate Town, 12:45 p.m.

Manchester City vs. Salford City, 12:45 p.m.

Leyton Orient vs. Derby County, 1 p.m.

Coventry City vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 1 p.m.

Mansfield Town vs. Wigan Athletic, 1 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 12

Hull City vs. Doncaster Rovers, 7 a.m.

Tamworth vs. Tottenham, 7:30 a.m.

Newcastle United vs. Bromley, 10 a.m.

Ipswich Town vs. Bristol Rovers, 10 a.m.

Arsenal vs. Manchester United, 10 a.m.

Crystal Palace vs. Stockport Untied, 10 a.m.

Southampton vs. Swansea, 11:30 a.m.

Monday, Jan 13

Millwall vs. Dagenham & Redbridge, 2:30 p.m.