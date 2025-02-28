On Friday, the FA Cup continues with Aston Villa kicking off the round of 16 while hosting Cardiff City. Five Championship teams still remain in the competition at this stage and at least one will be guaranteed to make it to the final eight as Preston North End will face Burnley. There's plenty of intrigue as cup darlings Plymouth Argyle will head to face Manchester City after knocking out Liverpool in the last round. Given City's season they'd be expected to go a little stronger in the match than Liverpool did but in a knockout competition, anything can happen.

Here are a few things to watch for in the round of 16:

Can the Argyle do it again?

Plymouth may be in the relegation zone in the Championship while Manchester City are going for a top four spot in the Premier League, but after beating the league leaders in Liverpool, anything could happen. City already gave up the first goal while facing Leyton Orient in the last round and while they'll be expected to win, Pep Guardiola's side has crumbled under pressure on multiple occasions this season, so if Plymouth can stay in the match, there will be chances to score. Of course, if City goes with their strongest XI, stopping Erling Haaland will be unlike any challenge that Plymouth has ever faced but that's again something that players relish in these moments.

The Return of Newcastle United

Chasing their first major trophy since 1955, Newcastle United has already booked their place in the EFL Cup final, but now they can dream of chasing a domestic double. It has been a long road into the upper reaches of English soccer for Eddie Howe and the Magpies, but unreal form from striker Alexander Isak has unlocked their potential. This season Isak has 21 goals and five assists in all competitions, but he has only played one minute in the FA Cup so far. While he may miss out on facing Brighton with a groin injury, if Newcastle is going to end their trophy drought, they'll eventually need Isak's help to do it.

Who needs an FA Cup win more?

Newcastle may be looking to end their drought, but alongside Aston Villa, Manchester United, Manchester City and all the championship sides gunning for a trophy, competition will be fierce. Given City's season, just winning the FA Cup won't be enough to appease supporters when they're expected to win everything in their path, but for teams like Newcastle and Aston Villa, being able to end droughts and secure a European spot would be critical. There's also Manchester United, while they're in the Europa League, winning that will still be more of a challenge than winning the FA Cup, so this competition could be Ruben Amorim's only route at a European place next season with the Red Devils stuck in the midtable doldrums of the Premier League. Given club circumstances with Villa in the Champions League and Newcastle already booking their spot in a cup final, I'd lean toward Manchester United here.

Schedule

All times Eastern, All matches available on ESPN+

Friday, Feb. 28

Aston Villa vs. Cardiff City, 3 p.m.

Saturday, March 1

Crystal Palace vs. Millwall, 7:15 a.m.

Preston North End vs. Burnley, 7:15 a.m.

Bournemouth vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers, 10 a.m.

Manchester City vs. Plymouth Argyle, 12:45 p.m.

Sunday, March 2

Newcastle United vs. Brighton, 8:45 a.m.

Manchester United vs. Fulham, 11:30 a.m.

Monday, March 3

Nottingham Forest vs. Ipswich Town, 2:30 p.m.