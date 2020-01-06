FA Cup scores: Manchester United and Wolves draw; Arsenal takes out Leeds
Newcastle couldn't beat third-division Rochdale on Saturday
The FA Cup has been underway for months, but this third round is when the Premier League sides entered the dance with some tasty matchups and a few surprises. On Saturday, several Premier League teams struggled. Newcastle could only draw Rochdale, the 18th-place team in League One (third division). Aston Villa was eliminated by Championship club Fulham and Brighton lost 1-0 to Sheffield Wednesday. All of the early games led up to the big clash between Manchester United and Wolverhampton, which ended in a scoreless draw, forcing a replay.
On Sunday, another Premier League team bit the dust. Crystal Palace lost to Wayne Rooney-led Derby County 1-0, knocking the 2016 finalists out much earlier than expected. Tottenham needed a goal in the second half from Lucas Moura to draw Middlesbrough, meanwhile.
Below is a look at the schedule and scores from the third round, and the fourth-round draw took place before the Arsenal-Leeds game. Matches that end in a draw at this stage will see the game replayed at the away team's stadium.
The FA Cup airs on ESPN+.
Saturday's scores
Bristol City 1, Shrewsbury 1
Birmingham 2, Blackburn 1
Rochdale 1, Newcastle 1
Hull City 3, Rotherham 2
Millwall 3, Newport County 0
Burnley 4, Peterborough 0
Fulham 2, Aston Villa 1
Southampton 2, Huddersfield Town 0
Sheffield Wednesday 1, Brighton 0
Reading 2, Blackpool 2
Watford 3, Tranmere Rovers 3
Norwich City 4, Preston North End 2
Brentford 1, Stoke City 0
Cardiff City 2, Carlisle 2
Oxford United 4, Hartlepool 1
Leicester City 2, Wigan Athletic 0
Wolverhampton 0, Manchester United 0
Bournemouth 4, Luton Town 0
Manchester City 4, Port Vale 1
Portsmouth 2, Fleetwood Town 1
Sunday
Chelsea 2, Nottingham Forest 0
West Brom 1, Charlton 0
Tottenham 1, Middlesbrough 1
Sheffield United 2, Fylde 1
QPR 5, Swansea City 1
Northampton 4, Burton 2
Coventry 2, Bristol Rovers 2
Derby County 1, Crystal Palace 0
Barnsley 3, Crewe 1
Liverpool vs. Everton, 11 a.m. ET
West Ham vs. Gillingham, 1:15 p.m. ET
Monday
Arsenal 1, Leeds United 0
-
What to know about Spanish Super Cup
The Spanish Super Cup will feature a new format and two additional teams, with games played...
-
FA Cup fourth round draw
Tottenha will play Southampton if it advances from the replay
-
How to watch stream soccer games on TV
Here are the upcoming games soccer fans everywhere can watch or stream on their television
-
Ronaldo starts 2020 off with a hat trick
It was the 10th competition in which Ronaldo has scored a hat trick
-
Man City vs. Man United preview
The first leg of the League Cup semifinals featuring the Manchester Derby comes our way on...
-
Ibrahimovic's statue in Sweden toppled
The statue is outside the stadium of Zlatan's first club, Malmo
-
Arsenal takes care of Man United
MIkel Arteta picked up his first managerial win on New Year's Day
-
Chelsea stuns Arsenal with comeback
It wasn't the home debut Mikel Arteta wanted