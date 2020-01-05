FA Cup scores: Manchester United and Wolves draw; Manchester City advances

The FA Cup has been underway for months, but this third round is when the Premier League sides entered the dance with some tasty matchups and a few surprises. On Saturday, several Premier League teams struggled. Newcastle could only draw Rochdale, the 18th-place team in League One (third division). Aston Villa was eliminated by Championship club Fulham and Brighton lost 1-0 to Sheffield Wednesday. All of the early games led up to the big clash between Manchester United and Wolverhampton, which ended in a scoreless draw, forcing a replay.

On Sunday, another Premier League team bit the dust. Crystal Palace lost to Wayne Rooney-led Derby County 1-0, knocking the 2016 finalists out much earlier than expected. Tottenham needed a goal in the second half from Lucas Moura to draw Middlesbrough, meanwhile.

Here's a look at the schedule and scores. Matches that end in a draw at this stage will see the game replayed at the away team's stadium.

The FA Cup airs on ESPN+.

Saturday's scores

Bristol City 1, Shrewsbury 1

Birmingham 2, Blackburn 1

Rochdale 1, Newcastle 1

Hull City 3, Rotherham 2

Millwall 3, Newport County 0

Burnley 4, Peterborough 0

Fulham 2, Aston Villa 1

Southampton 2, Huddersfield Town 0

Sheffield Wednesday 1, Brighton 0

Reading 2, Blackpool 2

Watford 3, Tranmere Rovers 3

Norwich City 4, Preston North End 2

Brentford 1, Stoke City 0

Cardiff City 2, Carlisle 2

Oxford United 4, Hartlepool 1

Leicester City 2, Wigan Athletic 0

Wolverhampton 0, Manchester United 0

Bournemouth 4, Luton Town 0

Manchester City 4, Port Vale 1

Portsmouth 2, Fleetwood Town 1

Sunday

Chelsea 2, Nottingham Forest 0

West Brom 1, Charlton 0

Tottenham 1, Middlesbrough 1

Sheffield United 2, Fylde 1

QPR 5, Swansea City 1

Northampton 4, Burton 2

Coventry 2, Bristol Rovers 2

Derby County 1, Crystal Palace 0

Barnsley 3, Crewe 1

Liverpool vs. Everton, 11 a.m. ET

West Ham vs. Gillingham, 1:15 p.m. ET

Monday

Arsenal vs. Leeds United, 2:56 p.m. on ESPN+