FA Cup scores, takeaways: Everton stunned with no VAR available, West Ham also falls in fourth round

Year after year, the FA Cup never fails to produce absolutely stunning upsets. The fourth round began on Friday, but it was Saturday's action that saw some heavy favorites go down in shocking fashion. Everton lost to Millwall in a controversial result, Premier League club West Ham was dominated by League One's last place team and more.

Here's what to know and what you need to see from this weekend's action:

Fourth round scoreboard

Manchester United 3, Arsenal 1 (Fri.)

Bristol City 2, Bolton 1 (Fri.)

Portsmouth 1, Queens Park Rangers 1

Shrewsbury Town 2, Wolverhampton 2

Swansea City 4, Gillingham 1

Millwall 3, Everton 2

Wimbledon 4, West Ham 2

*Matches that ended in a draw will be replayed

Upcoming schedule

Crystal Palace vs. Tottenham on Sunday, 11 a.m. ET

Chelsea vs. Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday, 1 p.m. ET

Barnet vs. Brentford on Monday, 2:45 p.m. ET

Everton boss wants VAR in FA Cup ... like now

So as it stands now, VAR is just in the FA Cup at Premier League grounds where the technology has been installed, so when the top clubs are on the road in the competition, there's more of a chance of a mistake being made. Everton found that out the hard way on Saturday, losing to Millwall 3-2.

Everton led the game twice but couldn't hold on, with Millwall's Murray Wallace scoring a stoppage-time winner. But it was the second goal of Millwall in which Everton coach Marco Silva said a clear handball was missed.

Silva criticized the rule of no VAR at the smaller grounds after the match, according to Sky Sports.

"It doesn't make sense," he said. "If we have to be fair with all the clubs and the competition -- we have to do it for all the games. We were winning 2-1 at that moment and it made a big impact on the pitch. We need to put VAR in all the stadiums.

"Seven or eight players saw the handball and it's difficult for us about how the referee or his assistant cannot see. Then 1,000 people can see it on the big screen but the referee didn't see -- it's really strange."

What in the world, West Ham?

Ah, West Ham United. Investing in players, then taking a step forward -- before taking five steps back. The Premier League's 10th-ranked team went on the road and lost to the last-place team in the third division (League One).

Good ol' West Ham, against a team that averages under a goal a game, conceded four times. The Hammers went with a starting XI that had more than enough to win, yet the club's defense was far from sharp, producing a stunning upset that will mount pressure on coach Manuel Pellegrini.

😎 | 19 year old Toby Sibbick nods in at the back post to surely take @AFCWimbledon through to the fifth round! pic.twitter.com/RiSrbQluTg — The Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) January 26, 2019

Higuain debut on Sunday?

Chelsea's new striker Gonzalo Higuain is expected to make his debut for the club in the FA Cup on Sunday. With the Blues struggling to get much of anything from any of their strikers, this could be the start in what appears to be the perfect signing to ensure this team finishes inside the top four. Over the last five years, Higuain has been one of the most efficient goal scorers in European club soccer, and if he can get back to form, the sky may be the limit for the Blues in the FA Cup and Europa League.