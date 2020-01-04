FA Cup third round scores: Aston Villa, Brighton bounced by lower-tier teams

Newcastle couldn't beat third-division Rochdale

The FA Cup has been underway for months, but this third round is when the Premier League entered the dance with some tasty matchups and a few surprises. On Saturday, several Premier League teams struggled. Newcastle could only draw Rochdale, the 18th-place team in League One (third division), while Aston Villa was eliminated by Championship club Fulham and Brighton lost 1-0 to Sheffield Wednesday. All of the early games led up to the big clash between Manchester United and Wolverhampton.

Here's a look at the schedule and scores. Matches that end in a draw at this stage will see the game replayed at the away team's home. 

Saturday's scores and schedule

Bristol City 1, Shrewsbury 1
Birmingham 2, Blackburn 1
Rochdale 1, Newcastle 1
Hull City 3, Rotherham 2
Millwall 3, Newport County 0
Burnley 4, Peterborough 0
Fulham 2, Aston Villa 1
Southampton 2, Huddersfield Town 0
Sheffield Wednesday 1, Brighton 0
Reading 2, Blackpool 2
Watford 3, Tranmere Rovers 3
Norwich City 4, Preston North End 2
Brentford 1, Stoke City 0
Cardiff City 2, Carlisle 2
Oxford United 4, Hartlepool 1
Leicester City vs. Wigan Athletic, 12:30 p.m. on ESPN+
Wolverhampton vs. Manchester United,  12:30 p.m. on ESPN+
Bournemouth vs. Luton Town, 12:30 p.m. on ESPN+
Manchester City vs. Port Vale,  12:30 p.m. on ESPN+
Fleetwood vs. Portsmouth, 12:31 p.m. on ESPN+

