Fabian Johnson says he 'wants back' in with USMNT, awaits call-up for Gregg Berhalter down the road

The United States men's national team needs something to change in order to turn around the poor run of form. Whether that is a tweak in formation or roster -- as the team is getting some players back from injury -- remains to be seen. The harsh reality is that the current version of the USMNT is reminding everyone of the inept squad that failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.

The latest stumble was a 2-0 loss at Canada last week in the CONCACAF Nations League -- the team's first loss to its northern neighbors in more than three decades. Before the shocking loss to Canada and since the start of the summer, this team has lost to Mexico (twice, including in the Gold Cup final), Venezuela and Jamaica.

One player in Germany is ready to come back in and help turn things around if given the chance. Fabian Johnson of Borussia Monchengladbach spoke to U.S. men's national team coach Gregg Berhalter earlier in the year, but he's still waiting for his call-up and is eager to help his cause. Johnson, who spoke to CBS Sports on Monday, wasn't able to pinpoint what has gone wrong with the current team, but did admit that his priority has been to get healthy -- rightfully so -- and that the time difference from Germany and the U.S. has made it challenging to watch the games. But he wants to get back on the international scene sooner rather than later.

"Of course [I want back in]," Johnson said. "I told [Berhalter] that I am ready for the national team. I'm looking forward to coming in, but I never got invited."

Berhalter told Goal.com in March that he would consider Johnson if he was needed. Johnson wasn't called up for the last qualifiers in 2017, which is the last time he featured for the national team. In the span of 2014 to 2016, he had double-digit appearances each year and has averaged double-digit appearances over the last five years.

"I spoke to him and said, 'Listen, if you're needed, we'll certainly look at you and bring you in.' I'm very comfortable with Fabian and what he's done," Berhalter said. "I've known him for a long time. I've probably known him for 12 years. I played with him in Germany and I left the door open and I said, 'We'll stay in contact'."

Obviously, since that talk Johnson has not gotten the call. He started the season for Monchengladbach healthy but picked up a groin injury that has seen him rehabbing, and he's set to return to playing for his club team in the coming weeks.

"Right now, to be honest, I'm just trying to focus my comeback to the season and healthy," Johnson said.

As a versatile player who can play on the wing or at left back, he could potentially be a solid fit at left back, which has been occupied by Daniel Lovtiz for the last two games. It is a position of need for the U.S., especially with the uncertainty as to whether Sergino Dest will form part of this team in the future, or if the prized young talent will switch to the Dutch national team.

The U.S. returns to action in November with Nations League games against Cuba and Canada, and assuming Johnson is healthy, it will be interesting to see if now is the time Berhalter calls him up. Johnson wants it, and that veteran presence at left back may be what this team needs in pursuit of stability and results.