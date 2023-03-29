FIFA announced on Wednesday that the disciplinary committee has agreed to the request made by the Italian FA (FIGC) for all sanctions stemming from their investigation into Juventus to be valid outside Italy. That means that the future of Tottenham's Managing Director of Football Fabio Paratici is seriously in doubt.

Last January Juventus were handed a 15-point deduction from the current Serie A standings and former club chairman Andrea Agnelli was suspended for two years from holding office in Italian soccer due to mishandling and manipulating transfer finances. The former Juventus Director of Football Fabio Paratici faced a 30-month ban, more than any other person involved in the case. However, all the parties involved have appealed against the decision made by the Italian FA and the verdict is expected to take place on April 19.

The Italian FA officially asked last January to make this valid also outside the country, and on Wednesday FIFA, the major governing body of soccer, agreed. "Following a request by Italian FA, the disciplinary committee has decided to extend sanctions imposed on several football officials to have worldwide effect."

On Tuesday, Paratici had an interview on Spurs' social media channels about the decision made by Tottenham to part ways with Antonio Conte earlier this week. However, it seems that the Italian director will also have to deal with his future in the upcoming weeks considering the appeal and also after the criticism received after his second season at the club.

At the same time, Juventus and Fabio Paratici are also being investigated in the so called Prisma Investigation by the Italian authorities. The ongoing investigation was started by the Turin Prosecutor's office over the club's financial statements with the Bianconeri accused of false accounting, market manipulation and false corporate disclosures. In particular, prosecutors believe that Juventus, between 2019 and 2021, have made use of several capital gains to cover gaps in the financial statements. The preliminary hearing of the Prisma Investigation involving Juventus was postponed to May 10, 2023 as announced on Monday.