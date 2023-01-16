The second half of the January transfer market is about to begin. There will still be lots of movement because many clubs are busy with negotiations these days.

How Chelsea landed Mudryk

Chelsea have been really busy over the weekend as they completed an incredible signing as Mykhailo Mudryk joined the club from Shakhtar Donetsk; a mad negotiation with Arsenal leading the race for weeks, submitting €70 million bid plus €25 million in add-ons on Thursday, and then, despite player's preference, the Gunners missed out on Mudryk because of a Chelsea mission to meet with Shakhtar, reach an agreement on a €100 million package and then meet with Mudryk agents to get the deal sealed also on player side. It was an incredible turnaround with Mudryk to sign a deal valid until June 2030 with an important salary. Chelsea were able to change his mind in one day.

Chelsea have also opened talks with PSV Eindhoven for Noni Madueke after they completed their Joao Felix loan deal with Atletico Madrid last week. Madueke is appreciated by the club as an opportunity and this is why opening proposal has been submitted for €30 million to start discussions with PSV. Marcus Thuram remains a target on the list as Chelsea are working to understand the conditions of any potential deal with Borussia Moenchengladbach, but he's going to be available as free agent in June and so the player has to decide between many proposals.

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Manchester United look for fullback deals

Manchester United will consider a new right back, in case they sell Aaron Wan-Bissaka in the next few days with Crystal Palace and Wolves both interested, but nothing has been agreed. Their priority was Wout Weghorst who joined the club on loan from Burnley last Friday.

Manchester City shop in Argentina

Manchester City are focused on the future as Maximo Perrone deal will be completed soon: the Argentinian midfielder born in 2003 will cost $8m plus taxes from Vélez, discussions are at the final stages.

Slow window in Serie A

The market is quiet in Italy. Napoli want to complete the team after their fantastic win against Juventus; former Spurs keeper Pierluigi Gollini is an option as new backup goalkeeper with former PSG Salvatore Sirigu to leave Napoli and join Fiorentina. No big moves ahead for Inter, Juventus and AC Milan, with all focused on new contract talks with Milan Skriniar, Adrien Rabiot and Rafael Leao respetively. Milan also hope to get Olivier Giroud's new contract signed and sealed in the next weeks.

Barca and Atleti negotiating over Memphis Depay

The situation is quiet also in Spain as Real Madrid are happy with their squad after signing Endrick for 2024. Atletico Madrid have opened talks with Barcelona to sign Memphis Depay as a replacement for Joao Felix, but the deal is complicated because Barcelona are not convinced about giving Memphis to a rival team. There are no issues on the player side, just a complicated one between clubs. And new contracts are always a priority for Barcelona with Alejandro Balde seet to soon sign a new long-term deal with €500 million release clause included. He's not joining Arsenal as he's a key part of Barca's project.