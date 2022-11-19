Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United are closer than ever to parting ways. It's been a difficult situation for months already, complicated since the end of last June and now becoming impossible to manage after the incendiary interview the Portuguese star had with Piers Morgan. The entire Manchester United project was demolished by Ronaldo's words: zero progress in the club, zero ambition in investments, zero evolution in structures and, above all, zero respect for manager Erik ten Hag, who is described as "disappointed and furious" by people in the club.

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get Your Daily World Cup Fix Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. By submitting my email I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and other marketing and promotional emails from CBS Sports, which may include information from our affiliates and/or partners' offers, products and services. For more information about our data practices consult our Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Currently, Manchester United are ready to inform Ronaldo and his agent Jorge Mendes that the intention is not to welcome Cristiano back to Carrington after the World Cup. The situation is very tense and Manchester United are discussing the possibility of separation from Ronaldo. For this reason, the expectation within the club is that Cristiano will leave in January and no longer show up at Carrington given that the relationship with Ten Hag is now destroyed.

It's not an easy situation to manage because the club wants to keep its strength, defend the manager and the whole project; meanwhile, Jorge Mendes is working on possible solutions for the January transfer market as Ronaldo continues to prioritize European football's elite over diverse experiences, after rejecting a £350m proposal from a Saudi club. "It's still too early," sources tell CBS. Manchester United will also have to find a new striker, a move which was not originally in the plans for January but for June 2023.

Craving more World Cup coverage? Listen below and follow House of Champions, a daily CBS Sports soccer podcast, bringing you top-notch analysis, commentary, picks and more during the big games in Qatar.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich sources deny any meeting with Ronaldo or his agent, and they stated that there are no signings planned for January. Meanwhile, the next measures are on the way. Manchester United are discussing it internally with Erik ten Hag involved in the talks. But by now the ending is clear: between Ronaldo and Man United the story is almost finished.