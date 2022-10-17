The rumors around Kylian Mbappé never stop. Although he signed a new deal with Paris Saint-Germain just five months ago, Mbappe is really unhappy with the current situation at the club and would like to leave Paris as soon as possible. The message coming from the player side is pretty clear and strong. PSG on the other hand believes that this move is useful on Mbappe's side to put pressure on the club but they've not actually been made aware of any intention to leave. Certainly, sources assure that the situation is really tense between PSG and Mbappe. And this is all despite the fact that Mbappe seemingly reversed course and told reporters, "I'm very happy, I have never asked to leave in January," after PSG's win on Sunday over Marseille. "Some people might think I was involved in this, but I was not at all. I was as shocked as anyone else ... I just wanted to say that it's completely untrue."

Despite Mbappe's most recent comments, his relationship with PSG remains challenging. The internal dynamics of the club, some choices during last summer's transfer market, including the failure to sign a new center forward to allow Mbappe to play on the wing, and private discussions have made the situation between Mbappe and PSG really difficult. From other clubs, the interest remains as it is normal for a super star, but PSG sources guarantee that there is no intention to let Kylian leave in January. Also, Real Madrid are not working on an Mbappe deal for the January window and so we will see the next developments for summer 2023.

Dark days for Xavi at Barcelona

It's not an easy moment either on Barcelona's side as the Champions League situation looks desperate after scoring only a single point in two games against Inter and the side followed that up with a loss to Real Madrid in El Clasico. After the match, Xavi admitted that these are tough times for Barcelona, saying, "We're in a bad dynamic and we have to change it now. We have to be more mature and compete much better. We have to learn the hard way. At this level, everything is even. We have to play much better. I won't blame the players. I'm responsible. I'll explain what happened. It's my mistake, specific errors. We have to change the dynamic, this is a long season."

From the club there are still positive messages for Xavi Hernandez. Laporta wants to protect him and hopes for results in the coming months and years because it is a long-term project with the Spanish manager, but it will be necessary to change the trend because Barca have invested a lot of money to support Xavi's ideas and requests.

Allegri still safe at Juventus

There's no change also for Juventus, despite a real disaster in the Champions League and a difficult situation in Serie A. Massimiliano Allegri remains the manager as his contract (around €7-9 million per season net, depending on the add-ons) is simply too expensive and long to be terminated.

Chelsea find a director of recruitment

In the Premier League there is always a lot of movement: Chelsea will soon appoint Joe Shields as new director of recruitment from Southampton. He did an excellent job with young talents there as he had done with Manchester City for many years before and now there is a completed agreement with Chelsea who are looking for a new technical director too, with former RB Leipzig man, Christopher Vivell, as the favorite candidate.

Newcastle look to extend Guimaraes

Newcastle are preparing a proposal for a new contract for Bruno Guimaraes just 10 months after signing him from OL, as his performances have been incredible and the club want Bruno not to be attracted to the interest of many top clubs.