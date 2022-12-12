Real Madrid are already looking into the future. In the coming days, likely by the end of December, the European champions will complete the deal for the Brazilian gem Endrick, born in July 2006 and considered one of the best talents in the world. Endrick plays for Palmeiras, where he is a center striker and already has two records collected in the last two months. He is the youngest scorer in the history of Brasileirao and the youngest scorer in the history of Palmeiras.

Chelsea have tried in every way to convince him they're the right team for weeks. Paris Saint-Germain have made a double official offer to Palmeiras for a total of €93 million package, offering €58 million for Endrick, €35m for the 2007-born winger, Estevao. The president refused and PSG left the race, so Real Madrid have now completed a record-breaking deal for a kid born in 2006.

Real Madrid will pay to Palmeiras €40 million guaranteed plus €20 million in add-ons for Endrick, a €60 million package to which €12 million in taxes will be added. A big reason this deal was completed is the excellent relationship between Endrick's agents and Real. Endrick's representatives are the same agents who represent Vinicius Junior, the last Brazillian star that Real successfully moved over. There are still no signed contracts, FIFA must approve the deal but all parties are convinced that all the documents will be completed by the end of December. Real Madrid have a total verbal agreement with Endrick, his family, his agents and Palmeiras.

When will it be possible to see Endrick in action at Santiago Bernabeu stadium? This answer to that is it's still going to be a while, so not before July 2024. Since Endrick will turn 18 only then there is no way for him to transfer to Real Madrid before that summer. But what matters is the future: Real are set to sign one of the best gems in the world.

