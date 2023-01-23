The last full week of the transfer market is about to begin and the feeling is that there will be surprises. Arsenal opted to end last week with two new signings following Mykhaylo Mudryk's shock move to Chelsea.

Arsenal won't get Eduardo Camavinga

Leandro Trossard arrived for a £25 million package from Brighton, while Jakub Kiwior is the surprise for the Gunners from Serie A side Spezia for €25 million plus add-ons. It's two important pieces of news for Mikel Arteta who will have new players to add to Arsenal's dream season of chasing the Premier League title. Meanwhile, the club will meet the agents of Spanish right back Ivan Fresneda who will arrive in London this week to discuss a possible move both with the Gunners and with Newcastle as well. There's no chance for a loan for Eduardo Camavinga though. Despite the rumors, he's staying at Real Madrid.

Chelsea still chasing moves, Tottenham monitor Zaniolo

Chelsea have no intention of stopping after Noni Madueke who signed a long-term deal after a €35 million fee was agreed with PSV Eindhoven. The club continues to monitor defensive midfielders. Moises Caicedo is a priority but Brighton don't want to let him leave in January and so everything is still open. Tottenham, meanwhile, persist with negotiations for Pedro Porro with Sporting who want the full €45 million release clause in payment, while monitoring the situation of Nicolo Zaniolo who is on the verge of breaking his relationship with AS Roma.

Manchester United focus on Marcus Rashford extension

Manchester United insist on negotiations for Marcus Rashford's new long-term deal, a priority for the club, which is also talking to Diogo Dalot's agents, David de Gea and Alejandro Garnacho are set to sign new deals so as to make these players part of the present and future projects.

Italy, Germany without much movement

In Italy the market is still calm, Inter are not proceeding with possible exchanges with Barcelona while Paris Saint-Germain in France are exploring ideas for a new striker given the departure of Pablo Sarabia to Wolves. In Germany, Bayern Munich have completed the signing of Yann Sommer after Daley Blind and have no more targets for January.

Barcelona could look to add a forward

In Spain, after Atletico Madrid signed Memphis Depay, keep an eye on Barcelona moves. The club is exploring the options for a new striker while it will have a €20m option to sign Yannick Ferreira Carrasco now or in the summer, a deal is interesting for the Blaugrana.