There's a new wunderkind that is attracting the entire European market. Remember the name: Endrick. The young Palmeiras gem at the center of a crazy race between many top European clubs, all interested in signing the most talented center forward in South America.

Born in July 2006, Endrick made history just a few days ago. At 16 years, three months and four days, he became the youngest scorer in the history of Brasileirão and the youngest scorer in the rich history of Palmeiras, the club where he grew up since when he was a child.

Those who follow youth football know well how Endrick has excelled for many months, including his performances with the national youth teams of Brazil; now even as a professional he has already provided a glimpse of his potential as he continues grow his legend as an excellent, amazing talent.

The suitors

Last July, Endrick agreed with his agents and his family to sign a new contract with Palmeiras which includes a €60 million release clause. And now the race is open for many clubs. Real Madrid have an excellent relationship with his agents -- the same as Vinicius Junior -- while Barcelona have also been monitoring Endrick for months as they consider him a fantastic player.

In France, Paris Saint-Germain are attentive to the best talents in the world thanks to Luis Campos and have maintained interest in Endrick. In the Premier League, all the top clubs, including Chelsea, are already in contact with people close to the player. A real fight is still open for new surprises.



At this time, there are no upcoming decisions looming. Everything will be up to the player. Endrick is waiting and reflecting with his family and his agents, but well informed sources confirm that a transfer will not take place before summer 2024, when Endrick turns 18.

Meanwhile, the top clubs have been activated because a gifted prospect the likes of Endrick has not been seen for a long time. He may be the next to follow the story of Neymar, Vinicius Junior and all the other stars in previous years who came from Brasileirão to Europe. It's just the beginning of a long race to sign Endrick, a true top talent.