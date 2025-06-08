A spectator at the UEFA Nations League final in Munich died after falling from the second tier of the main stand at Allianz Arena on Sunday. UEFA confirmed the death, which took place during Portugal's win over Spain.

"There was a medical emergency at the Munich arena, and despite the best efforts of the medical team, the person sadly passed away at 00:06 (CET). Our thoughts are with their loved ones at this difficult time," UEFA's statement read.

The match continued while the spectator was being treated by paramedics, according to ESPN.

Spain national team manager Luis de la Fuente began his post-match press conference by addressing the incident.

"I want to express my condolences to the family of a fan who has died," De la Fuente said. "That has made us realize what is important in life."

The Portuguese won in a penalty shootout 5-3 as the team erupted in celebration after Ruben Neves' game-clinching conversion, but the Portugal players couldn't help but feel deeply affected by the incident when finding out after the game.

Portugal defender Nuno Mendes, who won the Champions League inside the stadium on June 1 with Paris Saint-Germain before winning another trophy with his country on Sunday, added: "I would like to express my condolences to the family of the fan that died. It casts a pall on our victory today."