Fan tries to plant a kiss on Cristiano Ronaldo, has a better day than Portugal and CR7 did vs. Netherlands

You know you've had a bad game when the most entertaining thing you do is avoid getting kissed on the lips by a crazy fan. Portugal, reigning Euro 2016 champs and a possible contender at this summer's World Cup, got destroyed 3-0 by a better-than-expected Netherlands team on Monday in an international friendly. It was a frustrating day for Ronaldo, as he tried to show off some moves but failed, completely and comically screwed up a great shot and then insulted the referee, and then got a smooch. Here's Ronaldo's day:

First, the kiss, which looked headed for the lips until Ronaldo did the turn. It came with Portugal already down 3-0:

Here he is diving early on and then telling the ref to ... well, you can read his lips:

Ronaldo diving in a friendly game, disgraceful pic.twitter.com/DRuBkRCVJ0 — ً (@Virgiloholic) March 26, 2018

Ronaldo also messed up a skill move he had no business doing at midfield and was then substituted off.

Meanwhile, the Dutch who most assumed ain't much, put together a nice showing and turned back the clock with Ryan Babel getting a goal. Memphis Depay scored the opener, and Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk scored the last goal, and it was a lovely strike from the defender.

Virgil van Dijk makes it 3-0 for #Netherlands just before half-time, capitalizing on terrible #Portugal defending. Depay swung in the free kick, De Ligt headed it back, and an unmarked van Dijk smashed in a half-volley. #PORxNED pic.twitter.com/EBdntXL4mT — Jason Foster (@JogaBonito_USA) March 26, 2018

In the end, the concerns in attack continue for Portugal, but the defense was poor, didn't time its challenges well and looked like, well, this:

How does Portugal expect to contend with this backline? pic.twitter.com/yKBIWc9ZFr — Roger Gonzalez (@RGonzalezCBS) March 26, 2018

Though it is just a friendly, this feels kind of like Portugal entering Euro 2016, which they didn't truly deserve to win in my book. It was always Ronaldo, some other nice pieces and a team that really couldn't gel. Don't forget, Portugal didn't win any of its first five matches at Euro 2016 in regulation, drew all three group stage games and got through to the knockout stage as a third-place team.

There's no doubt that this team has the talent to do damage at the World Cup, but if it plays like it did on Monday, it could be a short tournament.

The love from the fans won't suffice.