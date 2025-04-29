We've officially reached the Champions League semifinals with Inter and Barcelona squaring off in the first leg of their matchup Wednesday, April 30. Soccer fans can use the latest FanDuel promo to get $250 in bonus bets before the big match. Let's check out the latest offer and preview Inter-Barcelona.

For any new users interested in FanDuel's welcome offer, here are the instructions to receive $250 in bonus bets.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, which takes you to FanDuel Enter the requested information when signing up for an account Make a first deposit of at least $5 Place a first wager of at least $5

One important thing to note with FanDuel's offer is that you only get the $250 in bonus bets if you win your first wager of $5+. But since there isn't an odds requirement for the first wager, we'd recommend any new user find as big of a favorite as possible to put that first bet on.

If the first bet wins, the new user can bet the $250 in bonus bets in whatever fashion they'd like. It can be one $250 bet, five $50 wagers or even 250 $1 bets. All bonus bets expire in seven days. When betting with bonus bets, you get the winnings back for your payout, but not the original stake back.

New users must be 21+ to sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook.

FanDuel promo comparison

If you're wondering about how FanDuel's offer stacks up to other sportsbook promos, check out the below table.

Brand Promo CBS promo code FanDuel Bet $5, get $250 in bonus bets if your bet wins None required BetMGM Up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses CBSSPORTS Caesars Bet $1, double your winnings on your next 10 bets CBSDYW Fanatics Bet and get up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets None required DraftKings Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets instantly None required bet365 Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets win or lose CBSBET365

FanDuel is one of a few sportsbooks that has a "bet and get" promotion, and it's offering the most with $250 in bonus bets. But with DraftKings ($200 in bonus bets) and bet365 ($150 in bonus bets), you get the bonus bets regardless of whether your first bet wins or loses—unlike FanDuel where you have to win your first bet.

Caesars is allowing new users to potentially double their winnings on 10 bets by giving out 10 100% profit boosts after a $1 wager. BetMGM (up to $1,500) and Fanatics (up to $1,000, with a maximum of $100 per day for 10 days) are both offering bet insurance promos where if your first bet loses (or in Fanatics' case, your first bet of the day loses), then you get matched in bonus bets.

Betting on Barcelona vs. Inter

Estadi Olimpic in Barcelona will host the first leg of this Champions League semifinal clash. Barcelona has scored the most goals of any team in Champions League, putting 37 in the net in just 12 matches. The Champions League record for most goals in a single Champions League season is 45 by 1999-00 Barcelona. This current Barcelona club has at least two matches left and potentially a third to try and break the record.



If any team can stop Barcelona, it's Inter. Inter has allowed just five goals in 12 Champions League matches. In fact, eight of their 12 UCL battles have resulted in clean sheets.

For Wednesday's match, Barcelona is the -140 favorite in the 90-minute market at FanDuel, followed by a tie at +300 and Inter to win at +350. Barcelona is also -194 chalk to advance to the final, whereas Inter is priced at +156.

