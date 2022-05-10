Girondins de Bordeaux's Marcelo was dropped by Olympique Lyonnais earlier this season due to "inappropriate behavior" which has now been revealed to have included farting in the locker room and laughing about it in front of teammates, staff, and management.

The Brazilian, 34, was dropped by OL after a 3-0 loss to Angers SCO earlier this campaign before leaving the club in the middle of the season to join Bordeaux, and Les Gones indicated in their statement that their decision was "justified" by Marcelo's behavior.

"The inappropriate behavior of Marcelo in the locker room after the match in Angers justifies this decision, which was taken unanimously by Olympique Lyonnais' management team," read the official club statement.

As initially reported by L'Equipe in a dissection of OL's abysmal term, the South American's expulsion was swift after laughing during captain Leo Dubois' team talk which was not appreciated by coach Peter Bosz and then sporting director Juninho Pernambucano, who has since left.

ESPN reports that Marcelo was also disciplined by the club for "repeatedly farting among his teammates in the dressing room..."

It was a costly mistake to extend his contract months before, given that his deal was terminated in January, which enabled him to sign for Bordeaux who are now likely to be relegated to Ligue 2 after a disastrous season on and off the field.