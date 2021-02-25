The father of Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker died Wednesday while swimming in a lake in Lavras do Sul in Brazil, local police said. José Agostinho Becker, 57, was reported as missing for hours prior to the announcement as he disappeared in what is being described as a "dam."

Becker was reported missing around 5 p.m. local time, with search teams from the local police department and fire department going out around 9:30 p.m. Less than a couple hours later, Becker's body was found by a friend and employee of the family estate.

Alisson joined Liverpool in 2018 from Roma and was voted FIFA Best Men's Goalkeeper in 2019. His younger brother Muriel is a goalkeeper for Fluminense out of Brazil.

Their father reportedly had a strong influence on his sons growing up as they pursued their passion as goalkeepers. Jose served as an amateur goalkeeper in the city of Rio Grande do Sul when the two children were younger.

Professional Brazilian side Internacional, who both brothers played for, tweeted its condolences.

"It is with great sadness that we received the news of the death of José Agostinho Becker, father of our former goalkeepers Alisson and Muriel," the club tweeted in Portuguese. "Clube do Povo wishes strength to family and friends in this moment of so much pain.