Favorite to take over the USMNT manager job says he is interested in the position
Tab Ramos said he would say yes, sort of
The U.S. men's national team needs a coach following its World Cup qualifying failure and the resignation of Bruce Arena, and it needs one quick. U.S. Soccer president Sunil Gulati said in a conference call with media last week that the team will likely play two friendlies in Europe in November. So, who will guide them?
There are many candidates for the long-term search, but the early favorite seems to be Tab Ramos. The Uruguay-born coach now leads the U.S. U-20 team. At Red Bull Arena this past weekend to see the Red Bulls face Atlanta United, Ramos told Metro that he'd be interested, but who wouldn't be?
"If you'd ask everyone here at the Red Bulls game if they'd be interested in the national team job they would say yes," Ramos said. "And I'm just another fan so I'd say yes as well."
Ramos said he couldn't comment if he has heard about the interim job.
He would be the easiest pick for interim manager. Perhaps U.S. Soccer will give him some time and see how the team performs and then from there potentially offer him the full gig. He knows the youth players coming up better than anybody, and they are the future stars of the national team. Ramos, in time, may just be the future coach.
