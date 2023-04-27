FC Barcelona will add another stamp to their UEFA Women's Champions League finals passport. Barcelona eliminated Chelsea FC on aggregate, 2-1, after the two teams played to a 1-1 draw during the semifinal second leg at the Camp Nou on Thursday. The Catalans will make their fourth Champions League final appearance in five years and third straight overall. Winger Caroline Graham Hansen provided the lone goals in the two-game series against Chelsea, and now they await either Arsenal or Wolfsburg, who play Monday. The final is set for June 3, and both the second leg of Arsenal-Wolfsburg and the final will air live on CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Here are some takeaways from the semifinal:

Barcelona built for success

With a one-goal lead from the first leg thanks to Graham Hansen, it was all the leverage Barcelona had in their return to Camp Nou for the second leg of the semfinal. The Blaugrana carried momentum and a narrow goal aggregate , and despite being presented with some defensive presses by Chelsea, they still managed to break through on goal and close out a narrow game.

The team has dealt with some injuries throughout the year but have responded.m In their march back to a UWCL final, they were missing Graham Hansen for a stretch of time and awaited the return of Alexia Putellas from an ACL injury. In between the lines, midfielder Aitana Bonmatí provided massive shifts during the semifinals, alongside Patricia Guijarro and Keira Walsh, and she's been able to slot in on either side of the pitch seamlessly. Her ability to cover ground for the team led to player of the match honors.

"In the second half, I knew that it was a tense situation but also a dangerous one because one slip from us could have let Chelsea level the tie. Then when Chelsea scored so soon after we went ahead it was time to 'manage' our performance and that's key in elite football – you can enjoy yourself but you'll always have to suffer," Bonmati said in post-game comments.

"We've worked day and night for years to achieve this. To reach the final in front of our own fans was fantastic but now we have to go and win it."

Graham Hansen is the best winger in the world

The Norwegian international was the difference in both legs. The team failed to capitalize on their chances in the opening half despite leading attacking stats with nine shots and four attempts on target. The winger nearly had another early breakthrough on goal, but officials determined the goal was the product of a handball and was disallowed.

No matter the early challenges, Graham Hansen's ability to carry the squad on her back in the semifinals is no recent revelation. Her relentless work rate, timing, and ability to create her own shot when necessary are all assets in her toolbox.

Take a look at her finish on a team build-up from the back:

Chelsea's valiant effort falls short

Manager Emma Hayes and the roster were missing their starting center backs Millie Bright and Kadeisha Buchanan but still presented a stingy defensive performance against Barcelona over the two matches. Maren Mjelde and Magdalena Eriksson helped anchor the backline along with Jess Carter and largely did well against an attack with over 100 domestic goals. But the respectable defensive performance led to zero attacking efforts (total shots, attempts on target, corners) at the conclusion of the first half.

However, Barcelona's goal opened things up after the hour mark, and Sam Kerr's positioning and readiness for long services and Guro Reiten's awareness on a run led to an equalizer. The full team effort just wasn't enough against Barcelona's finely-tuned machine.

What's next

Barcelona will now make their return to the Champions League final. They will face the semifinalist winner of VfL Wolfsburg and Arsenal in the final on June 3 in Eindhoven, Netherlands. Arsenal will host Wolfsburg on Monday, May 1 at Emirates Stadium in London in a match that will air on CBS Sports Golazo Network.