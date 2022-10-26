FC Barcelona have been officially eliminated from the UEFA Champions League group stage. The Spanish side were bounced as a result of Inter Milan's 4-0 victory over Viktoria Plzen earlier on Wednesday, making it mathematically impossible for them to finish in the top two in Group C. Joined by Inter, Plzen and Bayern Munich, it's fair to say that Xavi's team were in the most challenging group, but at the same time it is a very disappointing day for the entire club. They've now been eliminated in the group stage in back-to-back seasons.

Barca won the first match of the competition at home against Viktoria Plzen, 5-1, and then lost two matches against Bayern Munich away and against Inter Milan at San Siro. Then, two weeks ago, the Spanish side drew 3-3 at home against Inter and gave the Nerazzurri the opportunity to qualify directly on Wednesday. The club invested quite a lot in the summer and brought in players such as former Bayern striker Robert Lewandowski, but that was not enough with the team hampered by defensive injuries.

The club will enter the Europa League in the knockout stage for finishing in third place in their UCL group.