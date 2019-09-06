FC Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu discusses near-Neymar signing, Messi's contract in interview

FC Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu sat down with Barca TV to address all things about his club on Friday, talking about many of the summer's hottest soccer stories.

He discussed the Neymar deal that almost was at length. The "Will he or won't he" was the talk of the soccer world leading up to Neymar eventually deciding he would stay in France with Paris Saint-Germain F.C.. Bartomeu said these negotiations were not part of some previous planning, "Barça had already planned their squad," he said, "But the opportunity to sign Neymar was one that came up in the market. His signing was an extra; it wasn't planned."

Any mystery to why the deal idea happened in the first place and why it did not go through has now been put to rest by the Barcelona president explaining what happened, at least in his perspective. "Barça never offered our players. It was PSG who asked for them [sic] in the negotiations," he said adding, "The deal didn't go through because the Club could not meet PSG's demands."

After addressing the Neymar situation he spoke on Lionel Messi's contract and when he is able, if he chooses, to leave the club. "Leo Messi has a contract through to the 2020/21 season, but [Messi] is able to leave Barça before the final season."

He does not seem worried about the superstar leaving, comparing him to other players who had similar contracts. "It's the same case as with the final contracts that Xavi, Puyol and Iniesta had." Bartomeu believes they are happy with their home in FC Barcelona. "They are players who deserve that liberty, and we shouldn't worry, as they are very committed to Barça."

Barca definitely wants the soccer icon to stick around, and not just until the contract is up. "We want Messi to play for Barça through to 2021 and beyond. We are very calm," Bartomeu said.