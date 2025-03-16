In one of the most eventful and exciting comebacks of the season, FC Barcelona won 4-2 away at Atletico Madrid after going down 2-0, pulling within three points of leaders Real Madrid with 10 games to go. The side coached by Diego Simeone scored the opening two goals with Julian Alvarez at the end of the first half and then later with Alexander Sorloth 20 minutes into the second half. Hansi Flick's men reacted and in less than ten minutes, they had two goals with Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres before the stunning goal of Lamine Yamal at the beginning of the stoppage time. Before the final whistle, Ferran scored his second goal of the night in Madrid, with the game ending 4-2 at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano.

It was another disappointing day for the Atletico fans, a few days after the Champions League elimination in penalties against city rivals Real Madrid. Simeone's team are now four points behind the two rivals while Barcelona have more games to play compared to the others, and the feeling is that Atletico lost a key game that could determine a different end of the season for them.

With the third goal, Yamal showed again the reason why he's considered one of the biggest talents in soccer and he has currently scored 12 and provided 17 assists so far this season, while Brazilian winger Raphinha with his assist to Ferran recorded his 21st assist of the season, while he already scored 27 goals up to now in all competitions. Thanks to this win, FC Barcelona may just be La Liga favorites.