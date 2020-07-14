Watch Now: Highlights: Tottenham vs Arsenal ( 1:24 )

On Tuesday, FC Barcelona released its new home kit for the 2020-21 season. The new jerseys will feature a heavy dose of stripes and the club said they inspired by the Barca's look in the 1920s.

Barca unveiled the kits through social media. Here's a look:

The full uniform will include blue shorts with a vertical maroon stripe on the side, and horizontally striped socks that are similar to the jersey design.

"This season, the jersey is recovering its traditional vertical stripes, but is including gold as a distinctive element," the club said in a press said. "The 'blaugrana' stripes are bordered on each side by gold strips, which evoke the design of the Club crest that the team wore on their shirts throughout the 1920s."

Barcelona is still finishing out its 2019-20 season. While it's unlikely Lionel Messi's team will win the La Liga title -- Barca trails Real Madrid by four points with just two games remaining -- the team is alive in the Champions League. Barca will play Napoli in the second leg of their Round of 16 tie on Aug. 8. Barca and Napoli tied, 1-1, in the first leg way back in February and Barcelona has the advantage thanks to an away goal.

If Barca advances in the Champions League, the team will likely face Bayern Munich.