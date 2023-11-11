FC Barcelona are coming off a difficult win against Real Sociedad i La Liga and will need to put three more points on the board to keep pace in La Liga with surprise leader Girona who have 34 points in 13 games. They face Alaves who, despite two major wins against Valencia and Sevilla early in the season, were on a run of seven games without a win until they finally chalked up another victory, last weekend, 1-0 over bottom-of-the-table Almeria. That result has pulled them out of the relegation zone, but they come to Estadi Olimpic still in search of their first Liga win on the road. Here's what you need to know about the match.

How to watch and odds



Date : Sunday, Nov. 12 | Time : 10:15 a.m. ET

: Sunday, Nov. 12 | : 10:15 a.m. ET Location : Estadio Olimpico Lluis Companys -- Barcelona, Spain

: Estadio Olimpico Lluis Companys -- Barcelona, Spain TV: None | Live stream: ESPN+

None | ESPN+ Odds: FC Barcelona -570; Draw +430; Alaves +1100

Team news

FC Barcelona: Xavi has named 20 players for Sunday's game. Sergi Roberto and Frenkie de Jong are still missing due to an injury. Gavi is also missing due to suspension.

Potential FC Barcelona XI: Ter Stegen; Cancelo, Araujo, Kounde, Balde; Gundogan, Romeu, Fermin; Raphinha, Lewandowski, Felix.

Alaves: Giuliano Simeone, the son of Atletico manager Diego, has yet to play this season due to injury, and centre back Aleksandar Sedlar, who scored the winner last week against Almería, was injured later in the game and is probably out for the season.

Potential Alaves XI: Sivera; Gorosabel, Abqar, Marin, J Lopez; Blanco, Guevara; Hagi, Guridi, Rioja; Kike Garcia.

Prediction

After Girona's win, FC Barcelona only need to win to stay on track before the International break. Pick: FC Barcelona 2, Alaves 0.