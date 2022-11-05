After gaining two points last weekend, FC Barcelona are now fully in the race for the top of the La Liga table, in the same week when Xavi's side were officially eliminated from UEFA Champions League. Barcelona are now only one point behind the Real Madrid side that drew last Sunday against Girona at home. However, all the eyes will be on Gerard Pique who has announced that Saturday's game will be his last one at the Spotify Camp Nou and has officially decided to retire from soccer. Here's what you need to know:

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Nov. 5 | Time: 4 p.m. ET

Location: Spotify Camp Nou -- Barcelona

Live stream: ESPN+

Odds: FC Barcelona -1200; Draw +900; Almeria +2500 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Team news

FC Barcelona: It will be the match of Gerard Piqué. On Thursday the Spanish center back officially announced that this will be the last game he will ever play at the Spotify Camp Nou. Piqué posted an emotional video message on his social media channels where he stated: "I've always said that there would not be any other team after Barca. And that's how it will be. This Saturday's game will be my last at Camp Nou. I will become a regular fan. I will support the team. I will pass my love for Barca to my children like my family did with me. And you know me. Sooner or later, I'll be back".

Almeria: The away side are currently 13th in the table and are coming from three victories in the last five matches, including the last one against Celta Vigo. The last time the two sides faced each other was in April 2015 when FC Barcelona won 4-0 at home. Almeria's coach, Rubi, is likely to play with a 4-3-3, with Adrián Embarba and Léo Baptistão to support central striker El Bilal Touré.

Prediction

Despite Piqué's farewell, Xavi's team need to win to put pressure on Real Madrid that will play on Monday against Rayo Vallecano. Pick: FC Barcelona 3, Girona 0.