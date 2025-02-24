FC Barcelona will host Atletico Madrid on Tuesday for the first leg of the Copa del Rey's semifinals, while on Wednesday Real Madrid will visit Real Sociedad for the second semifinal of the tournament. Barcelona are in a great form with five wins in a row between all competitions, while the away side won their last La Liga match against Valencia after drawing two games against Real Madrid and Celta Vigo. Here's what you need to know:

How to watch and odds

Date : Tuesday, Feb. 25 | Time : 3:30 p.m. ET

: Tuesday, Feb. 25 | : 3:30 p.m. ET Location : Estadio Olimpico Lluís Companys -- Barcelona, Spain

: Estadio Olimpico Lluís Companys -- Barcelona, Spain Watch: ESPN+

ESPN+ Odds: Barcelona -140; Draw +300; Atletico Madrid +330

Team news

FC Barcelona: Despite the injury suffered against Las Palmas, Spanish star Lamine Yamal is expected to make it into the starting eleven, while other players like Dani Olmo, Frenkie de Jong, Inigo Martinez and Ronald Araujo can also join the starting lineup after being rested over the weekend.

Potential FC Barcelona XI: Szczesny; Kounde, Araujo, I Martinez, Balde; De Jong, Pedri; Raphinha, Olmo, Yamal; Lewandowski.

Atletico de Madrid: Diego Simeone is expected to name his ideal starting lineup which also includes former Atalanta player Juan Musso as he played regularly this season in the domestic cup matches.

Potential Atletico de Madrid XI: Musso; Molina, Gimenez, Le Normand, Galan; Simeone, De Paul, Barrios, Lino; Griezmann, Alvarez.

Prediction

It should be a quiet close one, but FC Barcelona need to win before the second leg in Madrid that will be played on April 2. Pick: FC Barcelona 2, Atletico de Madrid 1.