After an exciting 1-0 away win in Lisbon against Benfica last week, Hansi Flick's FC Barcelona will host the Portuguese team at their home ground on Tuesday for a key Champions League round of 16 second leg match. The winning team will meet the winners of the tie between Lille and Borussia Dortmund in the quarterfinals that will take place next month. Here's what you need to know:

How to watch and odds

Date: Tuesday, Mar. 11 | Time: 1:45 p.m. ET

Tuesday, Mar. 11 | 1:45 p.m. ET Location: Estadio Olimpico Lluís Companys -- Barcelona, Spain

Estadio Olimpico Lluís Companys -- Barcelona, Spain Watch: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: FC Barcelona -280; Draw +425; Benfica +650

Team news

FC Barcelona: German manager Hansi Flick will have to replace defender Pau Cubarsi who received a red card in the first leg last week and will miss Tuesday's game while Robert Lewandowski is expected to make his comeback in the squad and play alongside Lamine Yamal and Raphinha in the attacking line.

Possible FC Barcelona XI: Szczesny; Kounde, Araujo, Martinez, Balde; Olmo, De Jong, Pedri; Yamal, Raphinha, Lewandowski.

Benfica: Former Real Madrid winger Angel Di Maria will also miss Tuesday's game after picking up a muscular injury. The away team will also miss Alexander Bah, Manu Silva and Tiago Gouveia due to injuries.

Possible Benfica XI: Trubin; Santos, Silva, Otamendi, Dahl; Aursnes, Barreiro, Kokcu; Akturkoglu, Schjelderup, Pavlidis.

Prediction

FC Barcelona are expected to make it through the round of 16 and play the quarterfinals of the tournament. Pick: FC Barcelona 2, Benfica 0.