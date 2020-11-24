FC Barcelona are through to the Champions League round of 16 with young American stars taking center stage. Barca, without Lionel Messi who was rested, beat Dynamo Kiev on Tuesday 4-0 to clinch a spot in the round of 16 in a match where American Sergino Dest scored the winner and Miami native Konrad de la Fuente made his first team debut.

Dest got the start and scored the winner in the 52nd minute, taking the ball from teammate Martin Braithwaite and finishing cleverly to the far post.

Then, de la Fuente made his pro debut for Barca by coming on as a substitute in the 83rd minute in place of Francisco Trincao. You read that right -- two Americans were on the field for Barca at the very same time, even nearly connecting on a goal late. The last time two Americans were on the field for the same team in a UCL game was in 2004 with Tim Howard and Jonathan Spector at Manchester United.

Here's Dest's winning goal, which came from a very narrow angle:

And here is the moment de la Fuente came onto the field another milestone moment:

Add that to the fact Weston McKennie started for Juventus and Gio Reyna started for Borussia Dortmund, and it was a fantastic day for American soccer and the talent that continues to make serious noise. So much noise, in fact, our Micah Richards thinks there is long-term potential for the United States to contend at World Cups. Check out this moment from our post-game show.

Jamie Carragher's reaction isn't exactly a ringing endorsement for Richards' words, but the fact that some outside of the U.S. are starting to believe in the American talent is a good sign for what's to come.