FC Barcelona delivered a riveting semifinal to secure their place in the 2025-26 UEFA Women's Champions League final. The group overcame a first-leg tie against Bayern Munich to win 4-2 on Sunday.

The game offered plenty of excitement for a sold-out crowd at iconic Camp Nou in Barcelona. Early first-half strikes by Salma Parauello and Alexia Putellas set the tone, and Ewa Pajor got on the scoreboard with her ninth goal of the tournament. Pajor is now level in the Golden Boot race with Arsenal's Alessia Russo. The match was capped off with the return of Aitana Bonmati from a broken fibula.

Putellas did plenty of heavy lifting for Barcelona and scored two goals in the second leg of the semifinal.

Putellas left the pitch with emotion, leaving many to wonder if they had just watched the iconic player's final Champions League game in Camp Nou.

"You know, I'm Barca fan since I born. So it's very special for me to play here in this team, in this stadium, with these supporters scoring goals, and being in another final," Putellas told CBS Sports after the game.

"So it was emotion of happiness, proud, I don't know, I couldn't control my emotions in that moment. But doesn't matter, because I was substituted."

The victory sends Barcelona to Norway, where they will face French powerhouse OL Lyonnes in Oslo. The final on May 23 sets up a marquee matchup between two of the biggest clubs in women's soccer.

Here's what to watch ahead of the UWCL final

A heavyweight title match

The last two teams standing will compete for Europe's biggest prize on May 23 in Oslo. OL Lyonnes and FC Barcelona are the world's top clubs, and it will be two titans clashing in the biggest game of the year.

OL Lyonnes are finally back in the final for the first time since 2024 and are on the hunt for their ninth UWCL title. The last time the French giants won it all was in 2022, and while four seasons might not seem like a long window for other clubs, for annual contenders like OL, it's an agonizing wait for a return to the biggest stage.

With a mix of veteran talents in Wendie Renard and Ada Hegerberg alongside newer faces to the roster with Germany's Jule Brand and U.S. women's national team midfielder Lily Yohannes, the iconic club is embracing the moment.

"I think that's why I came to this club, to be playing alongside such amazing players with such an amazing staff, to be playing in these high-stakes games, like a Champions League semifinal, and now going into a final. I think this is just the games that I want to play; doing it alongside this group just makes it that much more special," Yohannes said after winning the semifinal.

"I'm so excited [for the final]. I can't wait. I think right now we're just happy and trying to enjoy the moment. And, when that time comes, we'll be ready."

Return of Bonmati

Barcelona erased any early doubts about who would be considered tournament favorites this year. The group made quick work of the new tournament format, blitzed Bayern Munich 7-1 in October, then won each of its league phase games, and earned first place in the table.

The group was without three-time Ballon d'Or winner Bonmati throughout. The midfielder broke her fibula and has been off the pitch since November. After a lengthy rehab, she made a triumphant return to a sold-out Camp Nou during Barcelona's semifinal win against Bayern Munich.

Bonmati entered the match just after the hour mark, and did show some signs of a months-long absence. The midfielder made an uncharacteristic poor pass that Bayern quickly pounced on and scored, keeping the match interesting at the time.

Despite the rusty moment, the player later had a promising breakaway and played herself into the game. Now, she'll have even more time to build up fitness, ahead of the final on May 23.

Jonatan Giraldez faces his former club

OL Lyonnes manager Jonatan Giraldez returns to another UWCL final for the first time since winning with his former club FC Barcelona in 2024.

After winning two Champions League titles with Barcelona, Giraldez departed the club after the 2024 win to take on the head coaching role in NWSL with Washington Spirit. The head coach joined the NWSL side midseason and led the club to a runner-up finish in the 2024 NWSL Championship.

The Spirit also won the 2025 NWSL Challenge Cup, though overall, his tenure had mixed results, as he then left the American league after less than a year to take on the lead role with OL Lyonnes.

Now the 2025-26 Champions League final sets up an intruiging head to head between Barcelona and their former coach. Neither have yet won Europe's biggest prize without the other ever since.