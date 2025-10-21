Barcelona will host Olympiacos on Tuesday at the Lluis Companys Olympic while they continue to wait for the green light to move their home matches at the new Spotify Camp Nou. The side coached by Hansi Flick won their opening fixture of the European tournament against Newcastle and then lost at home against PSG. After losing two games in a row before the international break against PSG and the against Sevilla away, Barcelona won 2-1 against Girona over the weekend thanks to a last minute goal scored by Ronald Araujo. Here's all you need to know ahead of Tuesday's game:

Date : Tuesday, Oct. 21 | Time : 12:45 p.m. ET

: Tuesday, Oct. 21 | : 12:45 p.m. ET Location : Lluis Companys Olympic -- Barcelona

: Lluis Companys Olympic -- Barcelona Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: FC Barcelona -588; Draw +380; Olympiacos +1400

Barcelona XI: Wojciech Szczesny; Jules Kounde, Ronald Araujo, Pau Cubarsi, Gerard Martin; Pedri, Frenkie De Jong; Lamine Yamal, Fermin Lopez, Alex Balde; Marcus Rashford.

Olympiacos XI: Konstantinos Tzolakis; Costinha, Panagiotis Retsos, Lorenzo Pirola, Francisco Ortega; Dani Garcia, Santiago Hezze; Gelson Martins, Chiquinho, Daniel Podence; Ayoub El Kaabi.

The team coached by Hansi Flick are one of the strongest candidates for the final win of the tournament and are expected to win after their last home defeat against PSG. Pick: Barcelona 3, Olympiacos 1.

