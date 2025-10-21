FC Barcelona vs. Olympiacos live stream, odds: How to watch Champions League, predicted lineups, pick
The Blaugrana will be back playing European soccer on Tuesday
Barcelona will host Olympiacos on Tuesday at the Lluis Companys Olympic while they continue to wait for the green light to move their home matches at the new Spotify Camp Nou. The side coached by Hansi Flick won their opening fixture of the European tournament against Newcastle and then lost at home against PSG. After losing two games in a row before the international break against PSG and the against Sevilla away, Barcelona won 2-1 against Girona over the weekend thanks to a last minute goal scored by Ronald Araujo. Here's all you need to know ahead of Tuesday's game:
Viewing information
- Date: Tuesday, Oct. 21 | Time: 12:45 p.m. ET
- Location: Lluis Companys Olympic -- Barcelona
- Live stream: Paramount+
- Odds: FC Barcelona -588; Draw +380; Olympiacos +1400
Possible lineups
Barcelona XI: Wojciech Szczesny; Jules Kounde, Ronald Araujo, Pau Cubarsi, Gerard Martin; Pedri, Frenkie De Jong; Lamine Yamal, Fermin Lopez, Alex Balde; Marcus Rashford.
Olympiacos XI: Konstantinos Tzolakis; Costinha, Panagiotis Retsos, Lorenzo Pirola, Francisco Ortega; Dani Garcia, Santiago Hezze; Gelson Martins, Chiquinho, Daniel Podence; Ayoub El Kaabi.
Prediction
The team coached by Hansi Flick are one of the strongest candidates for the final win of the tournament and are expected to win after their last home defeat against PSG. Pick: Barcelona 3, Olympiacos 1.
How to watch
All of the action on Matchday 3 of the UEFA Champions League can be caught on Paramount+, while CBS Sports Network and CBS Sports Golazo Network will have select simultaneous coverage. Each day's coverage begins with Champions League Matchday, streaming on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network ahead of the early games before the UEFA Champions League Today pre-match show begins on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Network. The Golazo Show on Paramount+ also returns for the late slate of matches, while the UEFA Champions League Today post-match show on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Network picks things up at the end of the day. The day's coverage concludes on CBS Sports Golazo Network with The Champions Club (also streamed live on YouTube) and Scoreline.
Matchday 3 TV schedule
All times U.S./Eastern
TUESDAY, OCT. 21
TIME
HOW TO WATCH
Champions League Matchday
12 p.m.
Barcelona vs. Olympiacos
12:45 p.m.
Kairat vs. Pafos
12:45 p.m.
UEFA Champions League Today pre-match
2 p.m.
Champions League Matchday
2:45 p.m.
The Golazo Show
3 p.m.
Newcastle United vs. Benfica
3 p.m.
PSV vs. Napoli
3 p.m.
|Bayer Leverkusen vs. Paris Saint-Germain
|3 p.m.
|Paramount+
|Union Saint-Gilloise vs. Inter
|3 p.m.
|Paramount+
Copenhagen vs. Borussia Dortmund
3 p.m.
Villarreal vs. Manchester City
3 p.m.
Arsenal vs. Atletico Madrid
3 p.m.
UEFA Champions League Today post-match
5 p.m.
The Champions Club
5 p.m.
Scoreline
7 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 22
TIME
HOW TO WATCH
Champions League Matchday
12 p.m.
Athletic Club vs. Qarabag
12:45 p.m.
Galatasaray vs. Bodo/Glimt
12:45 p.m.
UEFA Champions League Today pre-match
2 p.m.
Champions League Matchday
2:45 p.m.
The Golazo Show
3 p.m.
Chelsea vs. Ajax
3 p.m.
Real Madrid vs. Juventus
3 p.m.
Sporting Lisbon vs. Marseille
3 p.m.
Monaco vs. Tottenham Hotspur
3 p.m.
Atalanta vs. Slavia Praha
3 p.m.
Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Liverpool
3 p.m.
Bayern Munich vs. Club Brugge
3 p.m.
UEFA Champions League Today post-match
5 p.m.
The Champions Club
5 p.m.
Scoreline
7 p.m.