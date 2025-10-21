untitled-design-2025-10-21t112415-154.png
Getty Images

Barcelona will host Olympiacos on Tuesday at the Lluis Companys Olympic while they continue to wait for the green light to move their home matches at the new Spotify Camp Nou. The side coached by Hansi Flick won their opening fixture of the European tournament against Newcastle and then lost at home against PSG. After losing two games in a row before the international break against PSG and the against Sevilla away, Barcelona won 2-1 against Girona over the weekend thanks to a last minute goal scored by Ronald Araujo. Here's all you need to know ahead of Tuesday's game: 

Viewing information

  • Date: Tuesday, Oct. 21 | Time: 12:45 p.m. ET
  • Location: Lluis Companys Olympic -- Barcelona
  • Live stream: Paramount+
  • Odds: FC Barcelona -588; Draw +380; Olympiacos +1400

Possible lineups

Barcelona XI: Wojciech Szczesny; Jules Kounde, Ronald Araujo, Pau Cubarsi, Gerard Martin; Pedri, Frenkie De Jong; Lamine Yamal, Fermin Lopez, Alex Balde; Marcus Rashford.

Olympiacos XI: Konstantinos Tzolakis; Costinha, Panagiotis Retsos, Lorenzo Pirola, Francisco Ortega; Dani Garcia, Santiago Hezze; Gelson Martins, Chiquinho, Daniel Podence; Ayoub El Kaabi.

Prediction

The team coached by Hansi Flick are one of the strongest candidates for the final win of the tournament and are expected to win after their last home defeat against PSG. Pick: Barcelona 3, Olympiacos 1. 

How to watch

All of the action on Matchday 3 of the UEFA Champions League can be caught on Paramount+, while CBS Sports Network and CBS Sports Golazo Network will have select simultaneous coverage. Each day's coverage begins with Champions League Matchday, streaming on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network ahead of the early games before the UEFA Champions League Today pre-match show begins on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Network. The Golazo Show on Paramount+ also returns for the late slate of matches, while the UEFA Champions League Today post-match show on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Network picks things up at the end of the day. The day's coverage concludes on CBS Sports Golazo Network with The Champions Club (also streamed live on YouTube) and Scoreline.

Matchday 3 TV schedule

All times U.S./Eastern

TUESDAY, OCT. 21

TIME

HOW TO WATCH

Champions League Matchday

12 p.m.

Paramount+CBS Sports Golazo Network

Barcelona vs. Olympiacos

12:45 p.m.

Paramount+

Kairat vs. Pafos

12:45 p.m.

Paramount+CBS Sports Golazo Network

UEFA Champions League Today pre-match

2 p.m.

Paramount+CBS Sports Network

Champions League Matchday

2:45 p.m.

CBS Sports Golazo Network

The Golazo Show

3 p.m.

Paramount+

Newcastle United vs. Benfica

3 p.m.

Paramount+CBS Sports Network

PSV vs. Napoli

3 p.m.

Paramount+CBS Sports Golazo Network

Bayer Leverkusen vs. Paris Saint-Germain3 p.m.Paramount+
Union Saint-Gilloise vs. Inter3 p.m.Paramount+

Copenhagen vs. Borussia Dortmund

3 p.m.

Paramount+

Villarreal vs. Manchester City

3 p.m.

Paramount+

Arsenal vs. Atletico Madrid

3 p.m.

Paramount+

UEFA Champions League Today post-match

5 p.m.

Paramount+CBS Sports Network

The Champions Club

5 p.m.

CBS Sports Golazo NetworkYouTube

Scoreline

7 p.m.

CBS Sports Golazo Network

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 22

TIME

HOW TO WATCH

Champions League Matchday

12 p.m.

Paramount+CBS Sports Golazo Network

Athletic Club vs. Qarabag

12:45 p.m.

Paramount+

Galatasaray vs. Bodo/Glimt

12:45 p.m.

Paramount+CBS Sports Golazo Network

UEFA Champions League Today pre-match

2 p.m.

Paramount+CBS Sports Network

Champions League Matchday

2:45 p.m.

CBS Sports Golazo Network

The Golazo Show

3 p.m.

Paramount+

Chelsea vs. Ajax

3 p.m.

Paramount+

Real Madrid vs. Juventus

3 p.m.

Paramount+

Sporting Lisbon vs. Marseille

3 p.m.

Paramount+CBS Sports Golazo Network

Monaco vs. Tottenham Hotspur

3 p.m.

Paramount+

Atalanta vs. Slavia Praha

3 p.m.

Paramount+

Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Liverpool

3 p.m.

Paramount+

Bayern Munich vs. Club Brugge

3 p.m.

Paramount+CBS Sports Network

UEFA Champions League Today post-match

5 p.m.

Paramount+CBS Sports Network

The Champions Club

5 p.m.

CBS Sports Golazo NetworkYouTube

Scoreline

7 p.m.

CBS Sports Golazo Network