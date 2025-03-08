The game between FC Barcelona and Osasuna, meant to kick off at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday was postponed after the club announced the passing of first-team doctor Carles Minarro Garcia. According to multiple reports, the staff member passed away at the hotel were the team was staying before the Osasuna clash, and the team asked the game to be canceled for today. The club issued the following statement: "FC Barcelona is deeply saddened to announce the passing of first-team doctor Carles Miñarro Garcia this evening. For this reason, the match between FC Barcelona and CA Osasuna has been postponed to a later date."

Barcelona will need to find time later in the season, amid a busy schedule, to fit the La Liga match in. The squad is currently ahead in their round of 16 matchup in the Champions League, as well as heading to the second leg of the semifinals of the Copa del Rey on April 2 after playing Atletico Madrid to a thrilling 4-4 draw in the first leg.



