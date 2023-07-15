An intriguing MLS bout occurs on Saturday night when FC Cincinnati and Nashville SC match up. This will be the second contest this season between these clubs, with FC Cincinnati logging a 1-0 win over Nashville SC on March 25. Cincinnati are the top seed in the Eastern Conference. Meanwhile, Nashville are currently in the third spot.

Caesars Sportsbook lists FC Cincinnati as the -120 favorites (risk $120 to win $100) in its latest FC Cincinnati vs. Nashville SC odds. Nashville SC are +280 underdogs, a draw is priced at +250, and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.

Now, Sutton has set his sights on FC Cincinnati vs. Nashville SC and just locked in his MLS picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are the betting lines for Nashville SC vs. FC Cincinnati:

FC Cincinnati vs. Nashville SC money line: FC Cincinnati -120, Nashville SC +330

FC Cincinnati vs. Nashville SC spread: FC Cincinnati -0.5 (-120)

FC Cincinnati vs. Nashville SC over/under: 2.5 goals

Why you should back FC Cincinnati

FC Cincinnati continue to be one of the most dominant teams in the MLS. Cincinnati rank first in the league with 45 points and a record of 13-2-6. Midfielder Luciano Acosta does a phenomenal job dribbling to create space from defenders. Acosta uses his foot speed to his advantage when breaking away in the open field. He is tied for third in the league in goals (11) while leading the team in assists (7). The 29-year-old has scored a goal in back-to-back games.

Behind Acosta, they have plenty of reliable strikers. There are three players tied for second on the squad with four goals. Forward Dominique Badji seems to be finding his groove offensively, scoring three goals over his last three outings. On July 1 against New England Revolution, he finished with two scores on six shots.

Why you should back Nashville SC

Midfielder Hany Mukhtar provides this unit with an electrifying striker. Mukhtar has terrific footwork and strength to attack from deep on the field. The 28-year-old is leading the MLS in goals (13) while also being first on the team in assists (8). Mukhtar will constantly put pressure on the defense.

Additionally, he ranks first in the MLS in total shots (86) and shots on target (37). Midfielder Fafà Picault has been another solid scoring threat. Picault can dribble the ball with ease to create opportunities at the net. He's currently second on the squad in goals (4). On May 28 against Columbus Crew, Picault totaled one score on three shots.

How to make Nashville SC vs. FC Cincinnati picks

