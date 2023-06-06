Eight teams remain in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup and two of them hail from the USL Championship. With standard names like the Philadelphia Union, Seattle Sounders, and Los Angeles FC already out of the competition, things are getting interesting as only three teams remain who have ever won the tournament: the Chicago Fire, LA Galaxy, and Houston Dynamo. With FC Cincinnati currently leading the Supporters' Shield race and are likely the favorites to win the tournament but with how things have gone, it's anyone game.

With matches already broken down into brackets here's how things line up for the remainder of the tournament. The winner of the Central and West division will play for a spot in the final while on the other side, the winners of the Northeast and Southeast will meet.

First up on Tuesday FC Cincinnati take on the Pittsburgh Riverhounds.

How to watch and odds

Date: Tuesday, June 6 | Time: 7 p.m. ET

Where: TQL Stadium -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Live Stream: Bleacher Report App, YouTube

Caesars Sportsbook odds: FCC -225; Draw +305; Pitt +550

Can Cincy avoid a banana peel?

The story of the cup so far is the Pittsburgh Riverhounds who are looking to knock out a third consecutive MLS side in this tournament. They've already defeated the Revolution and Columbus Crew but next up are the top team in MLS, also an unlikely suspect in FC Cincinnati. Even with Brenner moving to Udinese once the transfer window opens, Lucho Acosta is in prime MVP form making this team tough to stop. But Bob Lilley has devised tactics to shut out two high scoring attacks in a row and if he can complete a trifecta, it would be quite impressive indeed.

US Open Cup Schedule

Northeast

FC Cincinnati vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds - Tuesday, June 6 (7 p.m. ET Bleacher Report App, YouTube)

Central

Chicago Fire vs. Houston Dynamo - Tuesday, June 6 (8:30 p.m. ET CBS Sports Golazo Network)

Southeast

Birmingham Legion vs. Inter Miami - Wednesday, June 7 (8 p.m. ET CBS Sports Golazo Network)

West

Real Salt Lake vs. LA Galaxy - Wednesday, June 7 (10:30 p.m. ET Bleacher Report App, YouTube )

