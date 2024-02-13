The Champions League is back in action this week with coverage across CBS, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network and CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Who's Playing

Manchester City @ FC Copenhagen

Current Records: Manchester City 6-0-0, FC Copenhagen 2-2-2

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, February 13, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Tuesday, February 13, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Parken

Parken TV: CBS

CBS Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Paramount+

What to Know

FC Copenhagen will be in front of their home fans on Tuesday, but a look at the line shows they might need that home-pitch advantage. Having advanced past the Group Stage, they will now face off against Manchester City in the Round of 16 at 3:00 p.m. ET on February 13th at Parken. FC Copenhagen's last ten Champions League matchups have been decided by no more than a goal, so don't be surprised if it's a close one.

Back in December of 2023, FC Copenhagen kept a clean sheet against Galatasaray. They narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past Galatasaray 1-0. Even though FC Copenhagen was hit with a red card (from Lukas Lerager), the team's aggressive strategy still got them the 'W'.

Meanwhile, Manchester City put another one in the bag back in December of 2023 to keep their perfect Champions League record intact. They beat Red Star Belgrade by a goal, winning 3-2. Three seems to be a good number for Manchester City as the squad scooped up a win with the same number of goals in their previous game.

The win got FC Copenhagen back to even at 2-2-2. As for Manchester City, their victory was their third straight on the road, which pushed their record up to 6-0-0.

Both teams have put in plenty of work to make it here, but there's still a ways to go. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other Champions League content.

Odds

Manchester City is a huge favorite against FC Copenhagen, according to the latest Champions League odds, being -364 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

Series History

Manchester City won 1 game and tied 1 game in their last 2 contests with FC Copenhagen.

Oct 11, 2022 - Manchester City 0 vs. FC Copenhagen 0

Oct 05, 2022 - Manchester City 5 vs. FC Copenhagen 0

