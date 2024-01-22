Lionel Messi continues his preparations for his first full season with Inter Miami on Monday, when the team will take on FC Dallas.

The matchup against Dallas is Miami's only preseason encounter with a fellow MLS team, and serves as just the second stop on a globe-trotting tour that will see the South Florida team travel more than 24,000 miles. Messi is expected to be available alongside his ex-Barcelona teammates Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, as well as new arrival Luis Suarez.

Here's what you need to know before tuning in.

How to watch

Date: Monday, Jan. 22 | Time: 6 p.m. ET

Monday, Jan. 22 | 6 p.m. ET Location: Cotton Bowl -- Dallas, Texas

Cotton Bowl -- Dallas, Texas Live stream: MLSsoccer.com

Storylines

Miami's star-studded quartet all started the team's first preseason match on Friday, a 0-0 draw against El Salvador's national team. It marked the first time Suarez suited up for the club after joining the club on a one-year deal in December, but the match very much had the feeling of a warm-up. The visitors had 67% possession but mustered just six shots, and were outshot by El Salvador.

They will now take on Dallas in what is currently scheduled to be their only meeting this season, since the two do not have a regular season meeting on the calendar in 2024. Many will anticipate that Messi and his ex-Barcelona colleagues will participate in some fashion on Monday, but one notable Miami player will not be in the fold -- midfielder Facundo Farias tore his ACL against El Salvador and will miss the whole season as a result.

Prediction

This is only Miami's second preseason game and just Dallas' first, so both teams will probably be unable to showcase their best selves. The focus will likely be on fitness, so expect a fairly lackluster outing this time around. Pick: FC Dallas 1, Inter Miami 1