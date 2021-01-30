Olympique Lyonnais' win over Girondins de Bordeaux on Friday means that Paris Saint-Germain enter this weekend trailing at the Ligue 1 summit. Unbeaten Under Mauricio Pochettino in Le Championnat, Les Parisiens can retake first place with a win against an FC Lorient side battling for their life at the foot of the table. Les Merlus should be relatively straightforward for PSG, at least on paper.

Here is how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date: Sunday, Jan. 31 | Time: 9 a.m. ET

Sunday, Jan. 31 | 9 a.m. ET Location: Stade Yves Allainmat -- Lorient, France

Stade Yves Allainmat -- Lorient, France TV: beIN Sports USA

Storylines

Lorient:

The recent 3-2 victory over Dijon FCO is Lorient's first win in five in Ligue 1 and was much needed against a fellow relegation battler. However, FCL have some tough games coming up and still find themselves mired in the fight against the drop. Beating PSG at home will take a combination of tactics, luck and then some, but their recent win will have provided a shot in the arm for their collective belief.

PSG:

Despite Marco Verratti and Abdou Diallo testing positive for COVID-19, as well as Marquinhos, Keylor Navas and Ander Herrera missing out through injury, PSG should still have enough quality to see off Lorient. Instead, it is a question of how motivated the squad will be to leapfrog Lyon at the start of a busy run of games for the champions. Three consecutive Ligue 1 wins and some rest will have the men from the capital feeling some momentum coming into this one.

Prediction

PSG to run out easy winners once they make the initial breakthrough. Pick: Lorient 0-3 PSG.

