FC Porto are currently in a close race for first place in Primiera Liga. The team is sitting in second place just behind Sporting with 28 points. The team is on five game winning streak, and gunning for a top spot, but have found themselves unable to get over the hump against Sporting for the top spot.

Manager Sérgio Conceição has his team playing some of their most consistent soccer over the last several weeks, and has made history as the first Porto manager to win 8 straight matches in each of his 4 seasons. The teams' top form also includes an impressive run of games during their current Champions League campaign. Porto went head to head with European favorites Manchester City in a battle for first place in the group, ending just 3 points shy of potentially winning the group.

The team is in strong form at the moment, and any large moves in the winter window could shake things up, but that doesn't mean there won't be movement at all for the Portuguese side.

Fabrizio Romano's take on FC Porto

The club is aware of several French and English clubs interested in Moussa Marega, but the striker is not considered transferable in January because he is too important for Porto. They are working on renewing his contract as well as that of Jesus Corona.

Players Porto should target

Porto, like many teams, likely aren't looking to make big moves during the January window and will at most tinker around the edges, perhaps looking for more depth or to set up a potential payoff in the summer window, after wrapping up contract extensions for current players.

The team could target a potential winger in light of recent rumors surrounding not only Marega, but also the potential exits of Felipe Anderson and Shōya Nakajima. Potentially losing both of the forwards could suddenly destroy the team's attacking depth, and the team will need to address the situation should their departures come to fruition.

Players most likely to leave

Anderson's limited playing time with the Portuguese side during his short loan has him looking back at his Premier League options. The forward is currently on loan from West Ham with Porto, and a return to the Hammers is a possibility with so few appearances for Porto.

Along with Anderson and Nakajima the team could potentially lose Fabio Vieira. The 20-year-old has impressed off the bench for Porto in their current stretch of games, and has apparently caught the attention of Arsenal. The young midfielder won't some cheap for the Gunners as Juventus are rumored to be interested as well.

Transfer prediction for Porto

The big business is unlikely to be significant for Porto. Instead expect the club to negotiate as they'll likely work on trying up and locking in Tecatito and Marenga.