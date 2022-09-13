The 2022-23 UEFA Champions schedule continues on Tuesday as FC Porto hosts Club Brugge on Paramount+. Both teams are among the top clubs in their respective leagues, with FC Porto winning the Portuguese Primeira Liga last year, while Club Brugge finished second in the Belgian First Division. Porto dropped their UCL opener against Atletico Madrid last week 2-1, while Brugge earned a 1-0 victory in their opener against Bayer Leverkusen. You can see what happens next when you stream this matchup on Paramount+.

Kickoff from Estádio do Dragão in Porto, Portugal is set for 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday. The latest FC Porto vs. Club Brugge odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Porto as the -230 favorite (risk $230 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Brugge as the +675 underdog. A draw is priced at +340 and the over-under for goals is 2.5.

How to watch FC Porto vs. Club Brugge

FC Porto vs. Club Brugge date: Tuesday, Sept. 13

FC Porto vs. Club Brugge time: 3 p.m. ET

FC Porto vs. Club Brugge live stream: Paramount+

UEFA Champions League picks for Club Brugge vs. FC Porto

Before you tune in to Tuesday's match, you need to see the UEFA Champions League picks from SportsLine's soccer insider Roger Gonzalez. Gonzalez is an award-winning writer that has covered pro soccer from Europe to South America. Gonzalez started out his pro soccer writing career while in college at Virginia Tech, writing for Goal.com. He's also covered the Copa America, Champions League, Copa Libertadores, and much more. Since 2015, he's been the lead soccer writer for CBS Sports.

For FC Porto vs. Club Brugge, Gonzalez is backing FC Porto to win by two goals or more for a +130 payout. Porto lost a heartbreaker to Atletico in their group stage opener, losing on an Antoine Griezmann goal in the 11th minute of stoppage time that wound up being the final kick of the game. However, that loss seemed to come against the run of play and Brugge's 1-0 win over Leverkusen also came against the run of play.

"Porto will be without star striker Mehdi Taremi due to suspension, and the Belgians have a ton of confidence after beating Bayer Leverkusen. But Porto have won both home games this season by multiple goals," Gonzalez told SportsLine. "While they may be on a three-match losing streak, they respond here to avoid a massive hole in the group stage with their technical superiority being the difference in a multi-goal win."

