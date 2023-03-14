The 2023 UEFA Champions League resumes on Tuesday with the second leg of a Round of 16 clash between FC Porto and Inter Milan on Paramount+. Inter Milan have a 1-0 lead on aggregate after a 78th-minute red card on Porto's Otavio gave Inter a man advantage that helped Romelu Lukaku find the back of the net. However, Inter Milan have lost two of their three league matches since the first leg and are a distant second in the Italian Serie A table. Meanwhile, Porto has won two of their last three and are hoping to close an eight-point gap on Benfica in the Primeira Liga before season's end. You can catch all the action when you stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can try free for the first week and stream over 2,400 soccer matches a year.

Kickoff from Estádio do Dragão in Porto, Portugal is set for 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday. The latest FC Porto vs. Inter Milan odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Porto as the +160 favorite (risk $100 to win $160) on the 90-minute money line, with Inter Milan listed as the +165 underdog. A draw is priced at +235 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5. Tuesday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan, which you can try free for seven days.

Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every UEFA Champions League match this season.

How to watch FC Porto vs. Inter Milan

FC Porto vs. Inter Milan date: Tuesday, March 14

FC Porto vs. Inter Milan time: 4 p.m. ET

FC Porto vs. Inter Milan live stream: Paramount+ (try free for 7 days)

UEFA Champions League picks for Inter Milan vs. FC Porto

Before you tune in to Tuesday's match, you need to see the UEFA Champions League picks from SportsLine soccer expert Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Sutton finished 2022 as SportsLine's top soccer expert with a 165-130-2 mark, returning nearly $2,200 for $100 players. He also excelled in Serie A with a 63-39-1 mark, returning nearly $1,600.

For FC Porto vs. Inter Milan, Sutton is FC Porto (draw no bet) for a -105 payout. The Portuguese side won the UEFA Champions League in 2004 and has been to the quarterfinals of the competition in two of the last five seasons despite playing outside the world's top five leagues.

FC Porto has a keen eye for veteran players who fit their system and one of the most impressive home-field advantages in Europe. They've only lost three home matches all season and Inter Milan have struggled mightily away from home of late, going winless in their last three away matches and losing eight times on the road so far this season. Stream the game here.

