FC Porto and Palmeiras will kick off their FIFA Club World Cup campaign on Sunday at MetLife Stadium on the first matchday of the group phase in the same group as Lionel Messi's Inter Miami and Al Ahly FC. The Portuguese side didn't have their best season as they ended up third in the league behind Sporting CP and Benfica, while Palmeiras can be considered as one of the underdogs of the World Cup. The Brazilians will feature future Chelsea striker Estevao in the team, as the 18-year-old striker will join the English team at the end of the summer tournament. Here are storylines, how you can watch the match and more.

How to watch Porto vs. Palmeiras and odds

Date : Sunday, June 15 | Time : 6 p.m. ET

: Sunday, June 15 | : 6 p.m. ET Location : MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, United States

: MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, United States Live stream: Watch on DAZN (for free)

Watch on DAZN (for free) Odds: Porto +175; Draw +230; Palmeiras +175

Last meeting

This will be the first official meeting between the two teams.

Predicted lineups

FC Porto XI: Diogo Costa; Moura, Nehuen Perez, Ze Pedro, Joao Mario; Alan Varela, Fabio Vieira, Stephen Eustaquio; Pepe, Rodrigo Mora, Samu Aghehowa.

Palmeiras XI: Weverton; Giay, Micael, Bruno Fuchs, Piquerez; Menino, Emiliano Martinez; Estevao, Raphael Veiga, Dudu; Jose Manuel Lopez.

Player to watch

Samu Aghehowa, FC Porto -- The Spanish striker has been impressive as he scored 25 goals in 42 games in all competitions lat season. Aghehowa's club form led Spanish national team head coach Luis de la Fuente to name him in each of his last three squads. Aghehowa made his debut against Switzerland last November and, although he is yet to have opened his account, his promising performances provide the Spanish fans with added reason for optimism for the upcoming tournaments.

Storyline to watch

Palmeiras are dreaming big -- The Brazilian side are one of the most interesting sides of the tournament, as Palmeiras are expected to make it at least to the round of 16 of the tournament, but they will also need to start strong against Porto on Sunday as they will later face Al Ahly in their second game before facing Inter Miami in the last match of the group phase. Winning against Porto would put them in a very good spot ahead of the knockout phase.

Prediction

The Portuguese side didn't have a good season so far, as they ended up in third place in the league, while Palmeiras are in a good form with eight wins in the last 10 matches played. Pick: Palmeiras 2, Porto 1.

