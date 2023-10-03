The Champions League returns to action this week across Paramount+, CBS Sports Network and CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Who's Playing

Sporting Braga @ FC Union Berlin

Current Records: Sporting Braga 0-0-1, FC Union Berlin 0-0-1

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, October 3, 2023 at 12:45 p.m. ET

Tuesday, October 3, 2023 at 12:45 p.m. ET Where: Olympiastadion Berlin

Olympiastadion Berlin Online Streaming: Paramount+

Paramount+ Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

FC Union Berlin will face off against Sporting Braga in the Champions League Group Stage at 12:45 p.m. ET on October 3rd at Olympiastadion Berlin. The pair are out to turn their luck around after having lost tight contests in their previous games.

FC Union Berlin's game last Wednesday was all tied up 0-0 at the half, but sadly for them it didn't stay that way. They fell just short of Real Madrid by a score of 1-0.

Meanwhile, Sporting Braga dropped the ball in their first Group Stage match against Napoli, so they desperatly need a win here. They put up a good fight, but they still had to settle for second after a 2-1 defeat last Wednesday. The loss was their first in this tournament so far.

The tournament's just begun, and both these teams will be looking for a win. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other Champions League content.

Odds

FC Union Berlin is a solid favorite against Sporting Braga, according to the latest Champions League odds, being -104 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

Series History

FC Union Berlin and Sporting Braga both have 1 win in their last 2 games.

Oct 27, 2022 - FC Union Berlin 1 vs. Sporting Braga 0

Sep 15, 2022 - Sporting Braga 1 vs. FC Union Berlin 0

Matchday 2 TV schedule



All times Eastern

Tuesday, Oct. 3 Time How to watch Union Berlin vs. Braga 12:45 p.m. Paramount+ Red Bull Salzburg vs. Rea Sociedad 12:45 p.m. Paramount+ UEFA Champions League Today Pre-Match 2 p.m. Paramount+ / CBS Sports Network The Golazo Show 3 p.m. Paramount+ Napoli vs. Real Madrid 3 p.m. Paramount+ Manchester United vs. Galatasaray 3 p.m. Paramount+ Lens vs. Arsenal 3 p.m. Paramount+ Inter vs. Benfica 3 p.m. Paramount+ PSV vs. Sevilla 3 p.m. Paramount+ / CBS Sports Golazo Network Copenhagen vs. Bayern Munich 3 p.m. Paramount+ / CBS Sports Network UEFA Champions League Today Post-Match 5 p.m. Paramount+ / CBS Sports Network The Champions Club 6 p.m. CBS Sports Golazo Network

Wednesday, Oct. 4 Time How to watch Atletico Madrid vs. Feyenoord 12:45 p.m. Paramount+ / CBS Sports Golazo Network Antwerp vs. Shakhtar Donetsk 12:45 p.m. Paramount+ UEFA Champions League Today Pre-Match 2 p.m. Paramount+ / CBS Sports Network The Golazo Show 3 p.m. Paramount+ Newcastle United vs. Paris Saint-Germain 3 p.m. Paramount+ Borussia Dortmund vs. AC Milan 3 p.m. Paramount+ RB Leipzig vs. Manchester City 3 p.m. Paramount+ Porto vs. Barcelona 3 p.m. Paramount+ Crvena zvezda vs. Young Boys 3 p.m. Paramount+ / CBS Sports Golazo Network Celtic vs. Lazio 3 p.m. Paramount+ / CBS Sports Network UEFA Champions League Today Post-Match 5 p.m. Paramount+ / CBS Sports Network The Champions Club 6 p.m. CBS Sports Golazo Network Kickin' It 7 p.m. CBS Sports Golazo Network



