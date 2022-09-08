The 2022-23 Europa League group stage kicks off on Thursday with one of the pre-tournament favorites, Arsenal, facing a tough trip to Switzerland, where they face reigning champions FC Zurich. To be precise, however, the match is not quite away to Zurich as a Diamond League athletics event and an Ed Sheeran concert have forced FCZ to move the match to the Kybunpark in St. Gallen, an hour away.

After Sunday's 3-1 loss at Manchester United, Mikel Arteta will be eager to see his Arsenal side get back in the groove and is expected to name a strong side as he tries to swiftly secure top spot in Group A.

Here is how you can watch the match and what you need to know:

Viewing information

Date: Thursday, Sep. 8 | Time: 12:45 p.m. ET

Location: Kybunpark -- St. Gallen, Switzerland

TV and live stream: Paramount+

Odds: Zurich +850; Draw +450; Arsenal -350 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

At just the time that Arsenal most need squad depth, Arteta's plans are being hamstrung by a series of injuries. Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny both missed their last game, leaving Albert Sambi Lokonga as the only option for the difficult role anchoring the Gunners midfield, whilst in the warm down after that match Emile Smith Rowe limped out with an injury. Arteta is set to provide a more detailed timescale for the England international in his pre-match press conference but CBS Sports can reveal the 22-year-old Englishman, who did not make the trip out to Switzerland, has been suffering with a recurrence of the groin issue that has hampered him on occasion over the last few years.

Cedric also did not make the trip for Arsenal, who have taken youngsters including Lino Souza and Marquinhos with them. The latter could make his debut whilst the United States men's national team's Matt Turner is in line to start ahead of Aaron Ramsdale in goal. Eddie Nketiah, Fabio Vieira and Takehiro Tomiyasu could also come into consideration. However, with top spot in a tough group giving the Gunners a bye to the round of 16, Arteta is keen to get matters wrapped up quickly.

Prediction

Arsenal should get the job done with what is likely to be a strong side. Pick: Arsenal 2, Zurich 0