Barcelona hope to clinch Champions League Group G on Wednesday when the club heads to Hungary to take on Ferencvaros on Matchday 5. Coming off a fine performance against Osasuna over the weekend, Barca are looking to string together victories and also maintain their perfect record in UCL. The club has a three-point lead over second-place Juventus, and Barca will clinch the group with a win combined with Juve dropping points against Ferencvaros.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:





Viewing information

Date : Wednesday, Dec. 2

: Wednesday, Dec. 2 Time : 3 p.m. ET

: 3 p.m. ET Location : Puskas Arena -- Budapest, Hungary

: Puskas Arena -- Budapest, Hungary TV and Live stream: CBS All Access

CBS All Access Odds: Ferencvaros +650; Draw +380; Barca -245 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Ferencvaros: If Barca rest some of their star players, they have a shot of taking a point here. What Ferencvaros lack in talent and quality, they make up for it with ambition and hunger. The hard-working defense is physical, and though it is prone to mistakes, they will be ready for the challenge. A point here would feel like a win and could be all the difference in keeping their European hopes alive.

Barcelona: Will Ronaldo Koeman rest some key players? It seems likely after he did so on Matchday 4, though dropping points could get Juve back into the conversation as group winner. Even with mainly backups, one would think Barca have enough to take all three points here. But don't discount that Ferencvaros are still playing for something, hoping to finish third and go to Europa League, and don't forget that they nearly got a point against Juventus last time out.

Prediction

An undermanned Barca still have no trouble and move to within inches of clinching the group. Pick: Barca 3, Ferencvaros 0