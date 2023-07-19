The UEFA Champions League qualifying round continues with the second leg between Ferencvaros and KL Klaksvik on Wednesday on Paramount+. The two sides settled for a 0-0 draw in the first leg played in the Faroe Islands, with heavily-favored Ferencvaros controlling 58% of possession on the road. Ferencvaros will now have an even bigger advantage as the competition travels to their tough home stadium in Budapest. You can catch all the action when you stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free when you sign up here.

Kickoff from Groupama Arena in Budapest, Hungary is set for 12 p.m. ET on Wednesday. The latest Ferencvaros vs. KL Klaksvik odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Ferencvaros as the -480 favorites (risk $480 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with KL Klaksvik as the +1000 underdogs. A draw is priced at +475 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5.

Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every UEFA Champions League match and over 2,500 soccer matches each year.

Ferencvaros vs. KI date: Wednesday, July 19

Ferencvaros vs. KI time: Noon ET

Ferencvaros vs. KI live stream: Paramount+

Betting expert Jon Eimer has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, Eimer has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. He is a stunning 151-126-7 on all soccer article picks since the World Cup, returning more than 34 units for his followers.

For Ferencvaros vs. KI, Eimer is picking Over 2.5 goals to be scored for a -130 payout. The expert acknowledges that KI was able to put on a defensive showcase in the first leg depsite being the massive underdog, but doesn't think that will be the case on Wednesday.



Ferencvaros have only lost two games at home dating back to last May, so they should be extra hungry to find the back of the net. Plus, Groupama Arena has a reputation for being difficult for visitors to play in thanks to its raucous home crowd.



"You could tell in that first leg Feren players were frustrated missing out on multiple chances, so I expect them to bring it home in a tremendous fashion," Eimer told SportsLine. "With this being their first competitive home game since March 16 in the Europa League, expect fans to be rowdy and the Hungarian side to be fired up."

The UEFA Champions League qualifying round matches are available to watch on Paramount+.