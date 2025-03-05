After eliminating Italian giants AC Milan in the playoffs of the UEFA Champions League, Feyenoord will host the Rossoneri's city rivals Inter in the round of 16 of the European competition. Both sides are deeply affected by injuries and both managers Robin van Persie and Simone Inzaghi will be forced to change their teams ahead of the first leg that will take place in Rotterdam on Wednesday. The winning team in this tie will face the winner of the German derby between Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen. Here's what you need to know:

How to watch and odds

Date: Wednesday, Mar. 5 | Time: 12:45 p.m. ET

Location: Stadion Feijenoord -- Rotterdam, Netherlands



Odds: Feyenoord +500; Draw +320; Inter -190

Team news

Feyenoord: While Givairo Reid will miss the first leg as he's suspended, van Persie will have to deal with the injuries of Hwang In-beom, Bart Nieuwkoop, Calvin Stengs, Gernot Trauner, Ayase Ueda, starting goalkeeper Justin Bijlow and most notably captain Quinten Timber.

Possible Feyenoord XI: Wellenreuther; Mitchell, Beelen, Hancko, Bueno; Ivanusec, Moder, Smal; Hadj Moussa, Carranza, Paixao﻿.

Inter: Inzaghi's squad is also affected by injuries as starting goalkeeper Yann Sommer will also miss the Champions League tie against Feyenoord, same as four wingers: Federico Dimarco, Matteo Darmian, Carlos Augusto and Nicola Zalewski. This will force Inzaghi to change his tactical system, playing with Alessandro Bastoni on the left wing.

Possible Inter XI: J. Martinez; Pavard, Acerbi, De Vrij; Dumfries, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Bastoni; L. Martinez, Thuram.

Prediction

Despite the multiple injuries, Inter are still stronger and are one of the leading candidates for the final win of the tournament. Pick: Inter 1, Feyenoord 0.