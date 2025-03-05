The UEFA Champions League Round of 16 continues with a clash between Feyenoord and Inter Milan on Wednesday on Paramount+. The host Eredivisie side enters Wednesday's match unbeaten in their last six matches across all competitions and aiming for a strong showing at home after narrowly getting past AC Milan in the UCL play-off round. Meanwhile, Lautaro Martinez and Inter are dominating the competition in both domestic and tournament play, and have only lost once in eight UCL matches. Stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here, and catch full analysis on the CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Kickoff from De Kuip in Rotterdam, Netherlands, is set for 12:45 p.m. ET. The latest Feyenoord vs. Inter Milan odds list the visitors as the -175 favorites (risk $175 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Feyenoord the +500 underdogs. A draw is priced at +310, and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

How to watch Inter Milan vs. Feyenoord

Feyenoord vs. Inter Milan date: Wednesday, March 5

Feyenoord vs. Inter Milan time: 12:45 p.m. ET

UEFA Champions League picks for Inter Milan vs. Feyenoord

Before you tune in to Wednesday's match, you need to see the Champions League picks from SportsLine soccer expert Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than seven years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

For Feyenoord vs. Inter Milan, Sutton is backing Under 2.5 goals to be scored for a +114 payout (risk $100 to win $114). Inter's defense is the best in the UCL heading into the Round of 16, conceding just once in eight matches. That solo goal was surrendered to Bayer Leverkusen in a 1-0 loss on Dec. 10, Inter's only defeat in UCL play this season. The Nerazzurri have kept 11 clean sheets across all competitions since that loss.



Sutton notes that the Under has also hit in six of Inter's eight matches in this competition. A similar result is possible against a low-scoring Feyenoord side when these teams face off at De Kuip.

"Feyenoord have scored more than one goal just once in their last five matches across all competitions, and I'm expecting we'll see another cagey affair on Wednesday," Sutton told SportsLine. Stream the game here and check out full soccer coverage on CBS Sports Golazo Network.

